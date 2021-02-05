Interview: People, and why they're the weakest link in information security - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to Brenton Swanepoel, head of the technical team at Obscure Technologies South Africa, about why humans remain the weakest link in the information security chain and what can be done about it.

The discussion kicks off with a look at some of the recent high-profile data leaks and data breaches that have hit local and international companies and the sort of attacks that are being mounted by hackers and why.

When it comes to the human factor, what are the best ways of minimising the impact of weak security practices, including employees choosing easy-to-guess passwords or otherwise doing things that expose their organisations to attack?

The conversation also touches on some of the solutions Obscure Technologies offers to help companies protect themselves and emphasises why user education remains a critical component in the information security toolbox.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.