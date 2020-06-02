Interview: iOCO's Richard Vester on the brave new world of hyperscale computing - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral is joined by Richard Vester, executive director and head of cloud at IT services company iOCO, for a discussion on the “brave new world of hyperscale computing”.

In the podcast, Vester explores the impact of the opening in South Africa of hyperscale data centres by international cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, and what this means for the local IT ecosystem.

He explains why service providers like iOCO still have a strong role to play in assisting local customers on their cloud journeys. The emergence of hyperscale cloud providers in South Africa should not be seen as a threat, but rather as an opportunity for local players, Vester believes.

A shift in thinking is, however, required, both by the local IT service provider industry and by end-user customers, many of whom are still “box huggers” in that they are relatively slow to move to the hyperscale world, he says.

Vester also discusses the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and explores whether companies should be using the crisis to accelerate their digital transformation projects and the shift to cloud computing.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Listen to the podcast

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe.

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS



TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.