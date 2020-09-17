Johann Els on running SUSE Linux Enterprise Server on SAP - TechCentral

SUSE South Africa open-source specialist Johann Els joins the podcast for a discussion on why SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) makes SAP enterprise applications faster and more responsive, and how this can save companies money through reliability uptime and live patching.

Els provides a brief introduction to SUSE, offers an overview of the open-source software market and the company’s place in it, and its strategic partnership with SAP.

He talks about how SUSE and SAP work together when dealing with clients and approaching prospective clients, why companies should consider SLES for SAP applications, including for SAP/Hana deployments and environments where high availability is essential.

