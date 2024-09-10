Kalane Rampai resigns as MD of Microsoft South Africa

Kalane Rampai has stepped down as MD of Microsoft South Africa. In a statement on Tuesday, the company said Rampai has left to pursue another opportunity. He will be replaced by Lillian Barnard on an interim basis.

“Lillian Barnard, current president of Microsoft Africa and previous MD for Microsoft South Africa, will take on the responsibility as interim MD until a successor is appointed,” the company said.

Rampai’s stint at the helm started in May 2023 when he replaced Barnard as MD. Rampai previously served as public sector director at the Microsoft subsidiary.

‘Grateful’

Prior to that, he was partner and director at PwC, with more than 20 years of management consulting experience.

“Microsoft is grateful to Kalane for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the statement said. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

