KZN will be next Covid-19 epicentre: health minister - TechCentral

While the number of new Covid-19 cases is stabilising in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal is expected to join Gauteng as the country’s epicentre, health minister Zweli Mkhize warned on Monday.

“Gauteng is still at the top of the rate of infections. KwaZulu-Natal is taking over now,” Mkhize said.

As of Sunday, South Africa has 364 328 confirmed Covid-19 cases, while the death toll is sitting at 5 033. Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province with 133 617 confirmed cases, while KwaZulu-Natal has 43 215 infections.

Mkhize said his department is in discussions with the coastal province on how to move ahead, as infections are expected to peak in the next few weeks. He said the goal now is to avert a shortage of beds and oxygen. — SANews