Mango suspends flights

Mango Airlines temporarily suspended all flights and services on Tuesday until further notice due to outstanding payments to Air Traffic Navigation Services, acting CEO William Ndlovu said.

“Senior management and our shareholder are locked in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse,” Ndlovu said in a statement.

The budget carrier is in a dire financial position despite parliament having approved a special allocation of R2.7-billion South African Airways subsidiaries, of which it is one.

On Monday, SAA’s interim CEO, Thomas Kgokolo, said Mango would enter business rescue.

In April, Mango briefly halted flights because of outstanding payments to Airports Company South Africa and has not paid workers’ salaries for more than two months. — Reported by Nqobile Dludla, (c) 2021 Reuters

