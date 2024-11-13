Meet the CIO | The Capital Hotels’ José Soares – from gamer to director of IT

José Soares, director of IT at The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts, fell in love with computers when his dad brought home a Sinclair ZX81.
Through a series of upgrades – from the Commodore 64 to early Apple machines and eventually his first PC – Soares developed a passion for gaming and technology.
Meet the CIO is presented by Wipro
That passion led him to co-found a mobile gaming company and eventually to pursue a career in IT management.
Our guest in the latest episode of Meet the CIO, Soares tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the journey that led him to The Capital Hotels group.
Soares also discusses:
- The assets owned by the group and why it’s focus is a little different to other companies in the hospitality industry;
- What the group’s IT stack looks like, and the big projects Soares is leading;
- How the internet and modern technology have transformed the hospitality industry;
- His strategic priorities as head of IT;
- The role of artificial intelligence in the hospitality industry, and how The Capital Hotel is approaching AI;
- The qualities that make for a good CIO; and
- The importance of developing the next generation of IT talent.
If you’ve missed any of the previous interviews in the Meet the CIO series, you can find them here.
