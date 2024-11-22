Bookmarks | Microsoft at 50 – still hellbent on domination 

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Microsoft at 50 is an AI giant – and still hellbent on domination: When Satya Nadella took over as CEO, the company was lumbering and uncool. He cleaned up a toxic culture, crafted the deal of the decade, and put Microsoft back on top. Read more in this great piece by Steven Levy for Wired (soft paywall). DM

ARM lays down the law with a blueprint to challenge x86’s PC dominance: ARM is taking a swing at x86’s PC dominance with its PC-BSA spec, a blueprint to standardise ARM-based PCs. It demands 64-bit processors, TPM 2.0 for security, PCIe for hardware compatibility, and virtualisation-ready features. By tackling ARM’s compatibility quirks, the company is saying, “Game on, x86,” but whether OEMs and developers embrace this revolution is the real plot twist. Read more on The Register . DM

Is the JSE set for a new listings boom?: The JSE could be poised for a listings comeback, with CEO Leila Fourie citing renewed interest and major names like Coca-Cola Beverages Africa eyeing the exchange. Reforms like fast-tracked listings and improving investor confidence are helping. But sentiment alone won’t cut it – policy reforms and sustained growth will be key to maintaining this promising momentum. Read more by Rob Rose in Currency (soft paywall). DM

The ugly truth behind ChatGPT – AI is guzzling resources at planet-eating rates: Large language models such as ChatGPT are some of the most energy-guzzling technologies of all. Research suggests, for instance, that about 700 000 l of water could have been used to cool the machines that trained ChatGPT-3 at Microsoft’s data facilities. More on The Guardian . TS

‘AI Jesus’ is now taking confessions at a church in Switzerland: Peter’s Chapel in Lucerne, Switzerland recently unveiled Deus in Machina , an “experimental art installation” that features an AI version of Jesus in the confessional booth. More on Vice . TS

TikTok ban: There are many aspects to America’s proposed ban on Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok that reek of hypocrisy, especially considering that all the faux pas TikTok is accused of are happening at a larger scale at US-owned Meta and Google. John Oliver delves into the topic in his show Last Week with John Oliver . Watch the video on YouTube . NN