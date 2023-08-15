TCS+ | Why more isn’t always better in IT security

It’s easy to keep layering security solutions on top of a company’s IT systems, but this can lead to complexity, high costs and other unnecessary headaches.

This is where security control validation can play a big role, according to information security specialists CYBER1 Solutions.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Duncan McLeod speaks to CYBER1 Solutions MD Jayson O’Reilly and the company’s GM for commercial sales and operations, Clarence Beukes, about why companies should seriously consider embarking on a security control validation project.

A successful validation project should help organisations enhance their cyber resilience

To kick things off, O’Reilly provides a quick refresher on CYBER1 Solutions – what it does, the segments of the market it targets, and its client profile.

Both O’Reilly and Beukes then unpack, at a high level, the big trends they are seeing in the security space in 2023, especially in the South African context.

The conversation turns to security control validation, which CYBER1 Solutions describes as being of “significant importance” in building organisational defences against cyberattacks.

IT security

O’Reilly provides an overview of security control validation and why companies should be taking it seriously. Among other things, it’s about allocating resources more effectively to focus on areas that provide a better return on investment in security spending. A successful validation project should help organisations enhance their cyber resilience, ensure regulatory compliance, and inform the adoption of security controls.

Watch or listen to the interview below…

Beukes explains how validation achieves these outcomes, what’s involved in such a project, whether it’s a once-off exercise or an ongoing process, and how success is measured.

To conclude, the conversation turns to the future role of artificial intelligence technology in enhancing cybersecurity operations. Also, what threat does AI pose to organisations, and how might adversaries use it to their advantage?

Don’t miss a great discussion!

Watch this episode of TCS+

Listen to this episode of TCS+

About CYBER1 Solutions

CYBER1 Solutions is a cybersecurity specialist operating in Southern Africa, East and West Africa, and Dubai, and elsewhere in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Our solutions deliver information security; IT risk management; fraud detection; governance and compliance; and a full range of managed services. We also provide bespoke security services across the spectrum, with a portfolio that ranges from the formulation of our customers’ security strategies to the daily operation of endpoint security solutions. To do this, we partner with world-leading security vendors to deliver cutting-edge technologies augmented by our wide range of professional services.

Our services allow organisations in every sector to prevent attacks by providing the visibility into vulnerabilities they need to rapidly detect compromises, respond to breaches and stop attacks before they become an issue. For more information, visit www.c1-s.com or read more contributions by CYBER1 Solutions on TechCentral.

Subscribe to TechCentral’s shows for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including the TechCentral Show (TCS), TCS+ or Everything PC, please use the links below:

The TechCentral Show – TCS

TCS+

Everything PC

TCS+ episodes are paid for by the party concerned.

Get the best South African technology news