Most expensive smartphones in South Africa

Back in the days of LCD screens and polyphonic ringtones, having a phone whose backlight could be orange or green instead of the standard “just be happy you can see it” colour was the epitome of personalisation.

But cellphones have come a long way since the Jurassic period, adding high-end cameras, beautiful touch screens and even stunning titanium shells to their feature-rich designs. Their prices have evolved substantially, too, to reflect this increasing sophistication. The ever-falling rand hasn’t helped, either.

TechCentral decided to have a look at the most expensive smartphones available within South Africa’s borders. The results – correct as of this article’s publication in March 2024 – show that folding phones dominate the ultra-premium end of the market.

And three brands stand out at the top of the most expensive list: Samsung Electronics, Apple and Huawei Technologies.

Device Price Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512TB R49 999 Huawei Mate X3 R44 999 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB R44 499 Apple iPhone 15 Pro 1TB R41 499 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB R39 999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB R38 999 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB R37 999 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB R34 999

In recent years, the high-end segment has seen good growth, as consumers seek out the best (a lot of) money can buy.

Apple’s iPhone, not surprisingly, remains immensely popular among affluent South Africans, who value its sleek design, intuitive user interface and integrated ecosystem.

Samsung continues to enjoy a strong presence, too, offering a diverse range of flagship devices equipped with cutting-edge features such as advanced camera systems and foldable displays.

Competition in the high-end segment is sure to heat up further as more players enter the segment

However, Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei, Honor and Xiaomi have also made significant inroads into the South African market, offering high-quality smartphones at competitive prices.

Huawei’s P and Mate series phones, known for their superior camera capabilities and design, have garnered a loyal following among tech enthusiasts – although the exclusion of Google services on these phones due to American sanctions has dented the company’s market share.

Apple and Samsung’s dominance of the high-end segment may wane as more Chinese brands muscle into the market. This might be especially true for Apple, which has not publicly shown any intention (yet) of venturing into folding phone territory.

On the other hand, Chinese brands that already have folding phones in international markets are increasingly bringing them to South Africa. Honor, for example, is introducing its Magic V2 in the next few months.

With consumers under immense pressure, competition in the high-end segment is sure to heat up further as more players enter the segment. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media