MTN unveils new social bundles - 10GB for R120 - TechCentral

MTN South Africa has introduced new social bundles, including a plan that offers 10GB of data, with YouTube access, for R120.

At the same time, the mobile operator said it is waiving mobile money cash-in-service fees as a relief measure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company’s new “MoMo” social bundles allow customer to use their mobile money cash balances to buy five new social bundles, starting at R8.

R8 buys 500MB to access social media platforms and is valid for 24 hours. Other bundles include:

R15, providing 1GB of data and valid for three days;

R60, providing 5GB of data and valid for seven days; and

R120, providing 10GB of data and valid for 30 days.

MoMo customers will be able to use these bundles for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube. Data used to access other platforms will be drawn from the user’s other available data.

In addition to these social bundles, MoMo customers can buy a daily voice bundle for R10, offering 100 on-network minutes for the day of validity.

MTN is waiving the standard fees levied for mobile money cash-ins done via EFT, card or cash payments into their MoMo accounts

MTN is also waiving the standard fees levied for mobile money cash-ins done via EFT, card or cash payments into their MoMo accounts.

The zero rating of cash-ins will be applicable for six months, or for as long as Covid-19 restrictions apply, MTN said.

MTN relaunched its mobile money offering in South Africa in January. It has now added a car licence disc renewal service, which includes the disc renewal fee and a service fee that covers administration and delivery.

“Under normal circumstances, customers can expect to receive their new license disc in two and five working days. However, with the current lockdown in place, deliveries will be made once the lockdown has been lifted.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media