Mustek full-year results to show extraordinary earnings growth

JSE-listed technology group Mustek has built on the blowout results it reported in the six months to 31 March 2021 and has said the full-year number will be even more impressive.

In an updated trading statement on Thursday, Mustek said full-year headline earnings per share will rise by between 235% and 255% compared to the previous financial year.

Mustek, which is expected to publish its annual results next week, said basic earnings per share are expected to rise by a similar percentage to the headline figure.

Net asset value per share is expected to be between R20.40 and R20.50/share, compared to R15.98/share as at 30 June 2020

The company didn’t say what was driving the growth, but did say in March, when it released its interim results, that it was enjoying revenue growth across the board and that its “diversified portfolio of products and services provided a clear advantage in the marketplace”.

The shares rallied 3.5% on the trading update to R13.45 apiece. In the past year, the shares have added 86%, giving Mustek a market valuation of R858-million. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media