TCS+ | MVNX on the opportunities in South Africa’s booming MVNO market

For years, mobile telecommunications was dominated by a handful of large operators, or MNOs. Now, with almost 30 MVNOs, or mobile virtual network operators, serving niche consumer bases in banking, retail and education, among other sectors, the MVNO market is thriving.

However, brands looking to take advantage of this boom and add mobile services to their offerings are not guaranteed success. There are several critical decisions regarding strategy, process and choosing the right technology platform that are key to building a critical mass of loyal MVNO customers.

In this episode of TCS+, Daniel Swart, chief commercial officer at MVNX, an MVNO enablement specialist, discusses the opportunities and threats facing MVNOs in South Africa today.

Swart Delves into:

The services MVNX, as an MVNO enabler, offers to brands looking to launch MVNO services in South Africa;

How South Africa’s MVNO market has developed since its inception in 2006 with the entry of now-defunct Virgin Mobile;

The markers of success separating successful MVNOs from those that have struggled to gain a foothold in the market;

The benefits MVNO brands reap from using an enablement platform to launch and distribute their mobile services;

The importance of understanding the competitive dynamics of the MVNO market and how new MVNOs should position themselves;

The regulatory aspects of running an MVNO; and

International MVNO trends Swart believes are likely to be emulated in South Africa.

