Netstar and Sunshine Tour team up on data-driven golf analytics

Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron and leading provider of vehicle tracking and telematics solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with the Sunshine Tour to develop enhanced golf performance analytics and tracking capabilities together.

The strategic partnership aims to support South African golfers by providing insights to help refine skills, define strategies and improve consistency.

The partnership brings Netstar’s tracking technology to professional golf, with both organisations committed to developing a custom solution together. By applying telematics and analytics capabilities used in fleet management, Netstar and the Sunshine Tour will work together to create tools that support player development over time.

“This partnership represents the Altron Group’s commitment to building epic solutions using data, technology and human ingenuity,” said Werner Kapp, CEO of Altron Group. “Just as Netstar has pioneered vehicle tracking and fleet management, we’re now applying that innovation-first approach to help accelerate South Africa’s proud golf heritage.”

The technology aims to provide performance tracking including shot dispersion, accuracy trends and strategic insights, enabling players and coaches to make data-driven improvements. As the solution matures, future phases may enhance fan engagement through interactive platforms, bringing spectators closer to the action with statistics and analytics.

Core elements

The solution being developed combines three core elements of Netstar’s capabilities: compact, wearable GPS tracking devices that track a player’s position on the course; a shot capture application operated by trained markers during tournament rounds; and an analytics dashboard delivering performance insights across six key areas – scoring, off the tee, approach shots, short game, putting and strokes gained.

As coverage expands, the dashboard will allow players to benchmark their performance against Sunshine Tour peers or even DP World Tour or PGA Tour standards, helping identify areas for improvement.

“From tracking vehicles to tracking victories – this partnership showcases how our core technology can transcend industries,” explained Grant Fraser, group MD of Netstar.”We’re excited to work with the Sunshine Tour to develop solutions that bring valuable insights to players. Together, we’re committed to building something that supports South African golf’s continued success on the world stage.”

The Sunshine Tour, which has launched the careers of champions such as Ernie Els, Gary Player, Retief Goosen and Louis Oosthuizen, sees this partnership as an important step toward embracing data-driven approaches in professional golf.

“South Africa is one of the most prolific producers of world-class golf talent. Technology is reshaping professional golf globally and this partnership ensures our players continue to perform at the top of their game,” stated Thomas Abt, commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

Sunshine Tour professional Dylan Frittelli, with top five finishes at both The Masters and The Open Championship, welcomed the development: “Having competed internationally, I’ve seen first-hand how data analytics separates good players from champions. This technology will give emerging talent the tools to refine their games and compete confidently on the biggest stages. It’s exactly what South African golf needs.”

The partnership officially starts at the beginning of the 2026/2027 season in May this year, with phased implementation across select Sunshine Tour events as the solution develops. Netstar will be running pilots of the solution at the Investec South African Open Championship and the Joburg Open in February and March respectively. Both organisations are committed to working together to further South African golf’s championship legacy through the combination of data, technology and talent.

About Netstar

Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron, is a leader in vehicle tracking, telematics and fleet management solutions. With over three decades of experience in the industry, Netstar provides cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and individuals to improve efficiency, enhance safety, and reduce risk on the road.

About the Sunshine Tour

The Sunshine Tour is Southern Africa’s premier professional golf tour, providing pathways to international success since 1962.