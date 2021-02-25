Ngcaba's Convergence Partners buys Ctrack's Africa, Middle East operations - TechCentral

Convergence Partners, the investment vehicle created by businessman Andile Ngcaba, has acquired Ctrack’s operations in Africa and the Middle East from Nasdaq-listed Inseego.

The investment — the value of which has not been disclosed — is the maiden investment for Convergence Partners’ third fund, the Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund (CPDIF).

The deal, which must still be approved by the Competition Commission in South Africa, gives Convergence Partners access to a telematics software-as-a-service digital infrastructure platform providing fleet management, insurance and weather telematic solutions and asset tracking solutions.

“The business’s Internet of things (IoT) and data analytics capabilities are key components of an emerging sector in Africa and are good fit with CPDIF’s strategy of identifying high-growth market players that build digital infrastructure on the continent,” Convergence Partners said in a statement.

Said Ngcaba in the same statement: “Our interest in the business relates to its proven market leadership in the development of analytics solutions using big data extracted from the cloud platform. We believe that the business is well poised to use its market advantage to further its ambitions in the automotive technology space by continuing to develop its IoT and artificial intelligence (technologies).” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media