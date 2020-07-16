Nigerian start-up CEO found dismembered in New York apartment - TechCentral

Fahim Saleh, the 33-year-old founder and CEO of Nigerian start-up Gokada, was found dead Tuesday afternoon at his Manhattan condominium.

Saleh’s body was found dismembered and decapitated near an electric saw that was still plugged into the wall, the New York Times reported. Officials told the newspaper that his sister discovered the body when she decided to go to Saleh’s building after a day without hearing from him.

Gokada, a motorcycle ride-hailing business that operates in Nigeria, confirmed the death on Twitter.

Saleh’s death was ruled a homicide, police said. One official told the New York Times that there were large plastic bags in the condo and there appeared to be an effort to clean up what happened. — Reported by Maya Tribbitt, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP