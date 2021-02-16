iOCO's nuvoteQ: The SA company making waves in the global medtech field - TechCentral

South Africa’s nuvoteQ, which is part of the iOCO stable, is making waves in the global medical technology space with a focus on delivering software-as-a-service solutions to the clinical research industry.

In this, the second in a series of podcast interviews with executives from iOCO, the systems integrator in the EOH Holdings stable, TechCentral speaks to Adriaan Kruger, co-founder and CEO of nuvoteQ, about opportunities in the rest of Africa and further abroad.

In the podcast, Kruger outlines nuvoteQ key focus areas, talks about how the Covid-19 pandemic has placed an emphasis on the need for a robust, reliable healthcare system in Africa, and how homegrown companies such as nuvoteQ can apply technology to enhance the reputation of Africa’s clinical research industry.

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.