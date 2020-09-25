Oppo smartphones are coming to South Africa - TechCentral

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched an office in South Africa and plans to bring a range of the company’s devices to the local market.

Oppo is the fifth largest smartphone maker in the world and the third largest Chinese brand, according the most recent market share data from International Data Corp.

The IDC data, which is based on units shipped, showed Oppo held 8.7% of the worldwide market in the second quarter of 2020, slightly behind China’s Xiaomi at 10.3%.

The company, which is based in Dongguan, China, is owned by BBK Electronics, whose other brands include Vivo and OnePlus.

The smartphones the company plans to launch locally offer users “the best blend of premium features, such as large main camera sensors; big, crisp displays; and long-lasting, fast charging batteries, but at an affordable price”, Oppo said in a statement on Friday.

Audio

“Audiophiles will also love Oppo phones because the brand’s award-winning features, including fast-charging batteries, stereo speakers, bespoke sound-tuning and high-resolution audio support, which are present throughout the range. Those crowning audio achievements also extend to Oppo’s range of wireless headphones,” it said.

The first smartphone model to be launched in South Africa is Oppo’s A72, which will be available from major retailers from 7 October at a recommended retail price of R6 999. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media