 Panos Panay promoted to Microsoft senior leadership team - TechCentral
THE BEST IN TECH

World

Panos Panay promoted to Microsoft senior leadership team

By No Comments

Panos Panay

Microsoft has promoted chief product officer Panos Panay to the role of executive vice president and added him to the senior leadership team, the software maker’s top advisers to CEO Satya Nadella.

Panay oversees the Windows and Devices businesses, as well as the company’s overall product vision. A 17-year Microsoft veteran, he was part of the executive team that developed the original Surface, Microsoft’s first computer. Panay’s promotion was announced on Wednesday in an internal e-mail.  — Reported by Dina Bass, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP

Podcast: Microsoft’s Panos Panay on building Surface, and the future of the PC

Related Posts

© 2009 – 2021 NewsCentral Media