Petrol price to tumble despite weak rand - TechCentral

Fuel prices will come down by between 19c and 54c/l this week. The department of mineral resources & energy has announced a 19c decrease in the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, both grades of diesel (0.05% and 0.005% sulphur) will come down by 54c/l.

The price adjustment will see a litre of 95 come down to R15.84 in Gauteng, down from the R16.03 in February.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 68c/l, while that of illuminating paraffin will go down by 91c/l.

The maximum retail price for LP gas will decrease by 32c/kg.

The department said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

“The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period,” said the department.

The March product prices adjustment is the third consecutive drop in the petrol price since the start of the year. –SANews