Pinnacle adds the LaCie premium storage range to its portfolio - TechCentral

Originating in 1989, LaCie is a premium storage brand forming part of Seagate Technology. Specially designed for photographers, videographers, audio professionals and various other power users, the brand sets a strong focus on ensuring its products not only look good, but offer long-term reliability.

Thanks to LaCie’s in-house innovation centres, product-line manufacturing and technical support, it’s able to better understand the needs of its customers and consistently be best-in-class and first-to-market in executing the latest innovations.

LaCie understands that memories are irreplaceable and your external storage device needs to provide you with full peace of mind. Therefore, all LaCie professional desktop solutions feature durable aluminium enclosures, high-quality hard drives or SSDs, and components that are built to keep your memories and hard work safe.

Taking travellers and harsh destinations into consideration, LaCie developed its Rugged portable hard drive range in 2005. Drop, crush and rain resistant, professionals can rest assured knowing their trusted data is safely locked away in this tough vault. Available in portable, with Thunderbolt, and/or USB Type C connectivity, the storage capacity ranges up to 5TB.

If you are looking for something more on the lavish side, LaCie has you covered with its range of Mobile Portable Drives available with USB-C and USB 3.0 compatibility. With storage capacity ranging up to 5TB, trying to decide which valuable documents to delete is a thing of the past. Due to the drive’s 30th anniversary diamond-cut design and sleek aluminium finishes, this unit will be an eye catcher at any occasion.

For your direct-attached storage needs, you will find the LaCie Professional Raid Systems useful. A docking station with a variety of port and card slots, this unit was designed to ensure you have everything you need no matter what industry you work in. What differentiates this solution from network-attached storage solutions is the fact that the LaCie Big range connects via Thunderbolt or USB Type C directly as opposed to a network port, making this a great option if you are looking to increase your storage. These units come pre-populated in various capacity configurations, utilising Seagate Iron Wolf and Iron Wolf Pro drives, and offer ease of use in terms of its plug and play functionality.

Ensuring that LaCie covers any user’s needs, all the products are compatible with Mac and Windows operated systems. For more information on LaCie products, contact socialmedia@pinnacle.co.za.

About Pinnacle

Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional. For more information about Pinnacle, visit our website or contact our offices on +27 11 265 3000. You can also follow Pinnacle on Twitter, join us on Facebook and on Linkedin.