All the plug-in hybrids for sale in South Africa 

In the world of cars, plug-in hybrids might be a smart investment for people who want to future-proof their rides, even if it means shelling out a bit lot more upfront.

While electric cars seem like the dream for dodging those pesky fuel price hikes, cruising around our beautiful country comes with its own unique challenges.

You see, our EV charging network is still in its baby steps, so planning your routes – whether it’s a quick jaunt or a cross-country adventure – takes some serious thought to avoid range anxiety. And let’s not get started on load shedding – Eskom just loves throwing a wrench in your home-charging plans.

But that’s where plug-in hybrids swoop in to save the day. They’re like the Goldilocks of cars, giving you the best of both worlds: the convenience of your local petrol station and the eco-friendly perks of electric power.

Sure, plug-in hybrids might not be the cheapest option, with all of them tipping in at over the R1-million mark. But if you’re in it for the long haul and want a ride that’s kind to both your wallet and the environment, a hybrid could be just the ticket for your motoring adventures.

TechCentral put a list together of all plug-in hybrids available in South Africa.

BMW X1 xDrive30e BMW X1 xDrive30e

Starting price: R1.05-million

Power: 240kW

0-100km/h: 5.6s

Top speed: 205km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

The BMW X1 xDrive30e comprises the familiar turbocharged 1.5l, 3-cylinder petrol mill along with a highly integrated electric drive unit and a 16.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The petrol motor generates 110kW/240Nm and drives the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the 130kW/247Nm electric motor powers the rear axle.

Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge

Starting price: R1.12-million

Power: 340kW

0-100km/h: 4.8s

Top speed: 180km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

With one pedal drive and all-wheel drive, the XC60 Recharge performs with agility while delivering relaxed control and a smooth, powerful drive.

Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine AWD

Starting Price: R1.32-million

Power: 340kW

0-100km/h: 4.6s

Top speed: 180km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.7l/100km

The Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine, along with the V90 Estate and other updated Volvo models, embraces the brand’s fresh design approach. While its front and side profiles boast an appealing aesthetic, particularly accentuated by the R-Design Pro specification, some may find the rear overly intricate and angular compared to the car’s overall sleek design.

Jaguar E-Pace P300e Jaguar E-Pace P300e

Starting price: R1.61-million

Power: 227kW

0-100km/h: 6.5s

Top speed: 216km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.4l/100km

The E-Pace P300e combines a 1.5l, 3-cylinder petrol engine with a 107kW electric motor and a 15kWh battery located beneath the boot floor, delivering a combined output of 305hp, thus making it the most potent E-Pace available for purchase. Accelerating from 0-100km/h takes 6.5s, with a top speed of 216km/h. Additionally, it offers an all-electric range of up to 63km.

Range Rover Evoque P300e

Starting price: R1.7-million

Power: 227kW

0-100km/h: 6.4s

Top speed: 213km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.4l/100km

The Evoque has a new sales feature: a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is being introduced at a time when diesel engines have fallen out of favour with car buyers.

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e

Starting price: R1.72-million

Power: 227kW

0-100km/h: 6.6s

Top speed: 209km/h

Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The Discovery Sport P300e offers a promising option for Land Rover enthusiasts. While not entirely electric, it serves as a gateway for petrol and diesel drivers to experience a partially electric vehicle. As they discover the advantages of electric driving over traditional fuel, they might consider a fully electric 4×4 for their next Land Rover purchase.

Lexus RX 450h+

Starting price: R1.63-million

Power: 227kW

0-100km/h: 6.5s

Top speed: 200km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.6l/100km

Lexus RX is the brand’s five-passenger midsize SUV. Last year, Lexus revamped the RX, enhancing its driving dynamics significantly. They bid farewell to the notorious infotainment system, replacing it with a spacious and user-friendly touchscreen, aligning it with its rivals. The interior received a modern makeover while retaining the signature Lexus quality and elegance.

BMW X5 xDrive50e

Starting price: R1.88-million

Power: 360kW

0-100km/h: 4.8s

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.3l/100km

The BMW X5 stands tall as an excellent pick for those seeking a plush family SUV, a reputation it upholds even more strongly today. Opting for the well-engineered plug-in powertrain further enhances its performance. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the X5 comes with a hefty price tag and occupies quite a bit of space.

Jaguar F-Pace P400e

Starting price: R1.98-million

Power: 297kW

0-100km/h: 5.3s

Top speed: 240km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.9l/100km

Jaguar has revamped its F-Pace P400e plug-in hybrid to offer a blend of electric power and traditional combustion engine flexibility. It caters to those who are gradually considering EVs but aren’t quite ready to commit to a fully electric model like Jaguar’s I-Pace.

Land Rover Defender 110 P400e Land Rover Defender 110 P400e

Starting price: R2.14-million

Power: 297kW

0-100km/h: 5.6s

Top speed: 191km/h

Fuel consumption: 3.4l/100km

Land Rover launched the Defender 110 P400e plug-in hybrid in South Afirca in 2021. Its standout feature is the hybrid drivetrain, boasting a claimed 43km of pure electric range. This model is primarily targeted towards urban commuters seeking hybrid advantages. However, to fully enjoy its benefits, owners will likely need a wall box installed at home for convenient charging.

Range Rover Velar P400e

Starting price: R2.2-million

Power: 297kW

0-100km/h: 5.4s

Top speed: 209km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.6l/100km

The Range Rover Velar P400e plug-in hybrid provides the comfort and luxury typical of a Range Rover, while sporting a crossover body style. It also features electric driving capability with a range of about 53km.

Porsche Cayenne e-hybrid

Starting price: R2.61-million

Power: 382-544kW

0-100km/h: 4.7s

Top speed: 263km/h

Fuel consumption: 3l/100km

The biggest SUV from Porsche boasts luxury, delivering a smooth ride, tranquil cabin, and a host of tech and convenience features. While it might not match the performance of a 911 Turbo, the Cayenne offers enough agility to please drivers, along with generous room for passengers and cargo.

Range Rover Sport P460e

Starting price: R2.69-million

Power: 338kW

0-100km/h: 5.6s

Top speed: 225km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

If you’re after a large premium SUV that offers strong performance, superb comfort and an engaging drive, then the Range Rover Sport is hard to beat.

BMW M760e xDrive

Starting price: R3.09-million

Power: 420kW

0-100km/h: 4.3s

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.6l/100km

The M760e xDrive is technically the first M Performance vehicle from BMW to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain (while the XM is the first pukka M car with plug-in hybrid technology). A 280kW/520Nm twin-turbocharged 3l, straight-six petrol engine combines with a 145kW electric motor (integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission) to generate peak system outputs of 420kW (accessed via a temporary boost “when particularly invigorating acceleration is the order of the day”) and 800Nm.

BMW XM BMW XM

Starting price: R3.4-million

Power: 480kW

0-100km/h: 4.3s

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

The 2025 BMW XM is a powerful SUV with a striking design. With a combination of a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and a plug-in hybrid system, it boasts impressive power. The XM is more suited for fast driving than slow-paced cruising. It features a small battery pack that provides an electric-only range of 45km, ideal for city driving. Inside, the XM offers a luxurious and spacious cabin, complete with a curved dashboard display and the latest driver-assistance technologies. BMW even includes throw pillows for the back seats.

Land Rover Range Rover P460e

Starting price: R3.42-million

Power: 338kW

0-100km/h: 5.6s

Top speed: 225km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.6l/100km

With its powerful engine and electric motor and smooth handling, this vehicle ensures a comfortable ride for all passengers. Packed with impressive features and boasting ample interior space, it’s hard to overlook its appeal. Yet, its hefty price tag and restricted cargo room may many pause. Nevertheless, its undeniable style and commanding presence are sure to win over many buyers who can afford it.

Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid

Starting price: R4.03-million

Power: 500kW

0-100km/h: 3.2s

Top speed: 315km/h

Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The Panamera 4 e-Hybrid does everything well. It’s comfortable and compliant, a total tech powerhouse, a silent and efficient hybrid around town and a super sharp sports car when you’re blessed with great roads.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

Starting price: R5.12-million

Power: 400kW

0-100km/h: 4.3s

Top speed: 285km/h

Fuel consumption: 3.8l/100km

The 2024 Bentley Flying Spur isn’t just a luxury sedan for chauffeured rides or sealing business deals from the backseat; it’s a car that’s as delightful to drive as it is to be driven in. Under the bonnet is a plug-in hybrid V6. Inside, the Flying Spur wraps you in with its lavish blend of leather, wood and metal accents. Plus, it’s loaded with amenities, including the option for rear bucket seats with massaging functions. This level of luxury doesn’t come cheap, though, making the Flying Spur a dream car for only the most affluent buyers.

Lamborghini Revuelto Lamborghini Revuelto

Starting price: R12.8-million

Power: 747kW

0-100km/h: 2.5s

Top speed: 350km/h+

Fuel consumption: N/A

The Lamborghini Revuelto, pronounced “re-vehl-toe”, is a plug-in hybrid sports car made by the renowned Italian marque. It was revealed to the public on 29 March 2023 and positioned as the successor to the Aventador. The car draws its name from a famous Spanish bull that competed in the bullfighting rings of Barcelona during the 1880s. — (c) 2024 NewsCentral Media