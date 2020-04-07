President emphasises social distancing after Ndabeni-Abrahams uproar - TechCentral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again emphasised the importance of social distancing in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa. His remarks came after former deputy minister of higher education & training Mduduzi Manana shared a picture of himself and communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and others, having a meal at his house.

Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to abide by government regulations during the 21-day lockdown and to take the virus seriously.

“In terms of compliance, we are finding that many of our people throughout the country are abiding by the lockdown and the regulations,” he said during a visit to a Covid-19 Command Centre at Rand Water in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

I have asked her to come and see me, so she is going to come and see me and I am going to have a discussion with her about the impact of visuals

In response to a question regarding Ndabeni-Abrahams’ alleged violation of the lockdown rules, the president said he had called her to meet with him.

“I have seen the picture of minister Ndabeni-Abrahams sitting at the luncheon with a number of friends and other people. I have asked her to come and see me, so she is going to come and see me and I am going to have a discussion with her about the impact of visuals.”

According to the 21-day lockdown regulations implemented by government, people are only allowed to go to stores to get essential items or if they are rendering essential services.

According to the picture posted — and later deleted — by Manana, Ndabeni-Abrahams stopped by Manana’s house for a meal on her way back from executing essential services duties. — SANews