One hour to reframe your cloud future

Technology decisions are seldom about technology alone. Business leaders need to consider direction, resilience and the ability to move as the world changes. For many entities, SQL Server sits at the heart of that challenge. It is the database that powers daily operations, yet it is also the system that has to evolve if businesses are to succeed in a hybrid and multi-cloud world.

For this reason, Altron Digital Business and Microsoft South Africa are hosting a webinar themed “HITS in the Cloud: Elevate Your SQL Server Strategy with Azure Arc”. It promises to be more than just another technical walkthrough. It will be a lively conversation about what comes next. A chance to see how Azure Arc is transforming SQL Server environments and what that means for entities that need agility without sacrificing security or control.

Why this matters

The technology landscape shifts faster than most businesses can keep up. New features emerge. Security threats multiply and grow more complex. Regulations tighten. For decision-makers, the noise can be overwhelming. Webinars like this cut through that noise and provide a focused hour where experts unpack the signal from the static.

They matter because they give you access to practitioners who have seen these transformations happen in real time. They are important because they show (not just tell) how tools like Azure Arc make hybrid strategies practical, instead of just theoretical. And they matter because time is precious. One hour of concentrated insight can save months of expensive trial and error.

What you’ll gain by attending

First, clarity. You will see how leading enterprises are keeping mission-critical databases highly available, even in the face of disruption. Uptime is no longer a technical metric. It is a measure of trust, resilience and reputation.

Second, innovation. "Hybrid" is often misunderstood as "compromise". In truth, it is an accelerant. Azure Arc allows organisations to extend cloud-native features into on-premises environments, unlocking speed and capability that used to be reserved for cloud-first players.

Third, transformation. Many businesses still carry the weight of legacy systems. Migration can feel like risk. Modernisation can feel like complexity. This webinar demonstrates how to cut through that burden, orchestrating change with purpose and control.

Finally, security. The pressure to protect data and systems has never been higher. Compliance is often seen as friction. Azure Arc turns it into momentum. You will learn how to safeguard information without slowing down operations.

And because seeing is believing, the session will include live demonstrations. Performance dashboards. Automated backups. Real features solving real problems.

The HITS framework

This webinar is anchored in the HITS framework, developed to make cloud strategy practical and memorable:

Highly available – driving uptime and resilience

– driving uptime and resilience Innovative – unleashing the potential of hybrid

– unleashing the potential of hybrid Transformative – orchestrating modernisation with confidence

– orchestrating modernisation with confidence Secure – shielding data and systems without compromise

Each of these pillars reflects a pressing business need. Each connects directly to actions you can take today. That combination of vision and practicality is what sets the session apart.

Relieving the pressure of disruption

Every business is, in some sense, a digital business. Every sector feels the pressure of disruption. South Africa is no exception. Enterprises here face the same global challenges as their peers, but with the added demands of regional regulation, local infrastructure and cost pressure.

Azure Arc provides a bridge. It allows organisations to run SQL Server anywhere, manage environments consistently, and scale innovation without losing governance. That balance (between global best practice and local realities) is the theme of this webinar.

Helping frame strategy

If you are an IT leader, this session will help you frame strategy. It will give you the language and the examples to engage executives and boards with confidence.

If you are a database administrator or architect, it will arm you with concrete ways to strengthen resilience, modernise operations and embed security into every layer.

If you are a business decision-maker, it will show how SQL Server modernisation is not just a technology upgrade, but a business enabler. Faster decisions, reduced downtime, better compliance. These are not abstract outcomes. They are competitive advantages.

Why Altron and Microsoft

Altron Digital Business brings decades of experience in guiding enterprises through change. Microsoft South Africa brings the technology foundation. Together, they represent a partnership grounded in both vision and execution. You are not just hearing what is possible. You are learning how it is being done here and now.

The session will take place on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, from 10-11am SAST.

You will hear from experts. You will see demonstrations. Most importantly, you will walk away with insights you can use immediately.

Spaces are limited. Reserve your place today. Give one hour to this conversation and gain clarity that could shape your strategy for years to come. Register here to join the session.