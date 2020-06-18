Reshaad Sha resigns as Liquid Telecom SA CEO - TechCentral

Reshaad Sha is leaving Liquid Telecom Group, where he has served as CEO of the South African subsidiary since 2018.

Sha confirmed to TechCentral that he is leaving to start his own business, called BriteGaze, which will be launched in October and which will focus on artificial intelligence technologies.

He joined Liquid Telecom a year after the group dramatically expanded its presence in South Africa through the R6.5-billion acquisition of Neotel.

Sha, who is expected to leave Liquid in August, was previously CEO of SqwidNet, the Internet of things network operator in the Dark Fibre Africa stable. He was also DFA’s chief strategy officer. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media