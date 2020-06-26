Revix CEO Sean Sanders on investing in crypto - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to Revix co-founder and CEO Sean Sanders about cryptocurrencies as an investment class.

Revix, which offers access to bitcoin and other crypto assets through crypto Bundles, is backed by JSE-listed investment holding company Sabvest.

In the podcast, Sanders — who has a background in finance and venture capital (and who is an expert in exchange-traded funds) — explains where Revix is positioned in the market and its various offerings.

Specifically, Revix has brought the methodology of diversified index funds into the crypto world. These funds have shown they can, on average, outperform actively managed funds, according to Sanders. He explains how Revix rebalances its crypto Bundles monthly to ensure investors get optimal exposure to the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Sanders then talks about PAX Gold, an asset-backed digital token that provides direct ownership of physical gold held in London vaults, while also benefiting from the speed and mobility of a digital asset.

The discussion turns to nation states’ money printing amid the Covid-19 pandemic and what that means for investors. Lastly, Sanders talks about where he sees Revix going in the coming years.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral's podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral's podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website.

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.