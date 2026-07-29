Russia charges Telegram founder with terrorism

Russia’s has charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activities and issued an international warrant for his arrest.

The country’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that the charges related to Telegram’s failure to remove material “used by Ukrainian special services and by terrorist and extremist organisations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism, mass killings and cyber-fraud operations within the Russian Federation”.

There was no immediate comment from Durov or Telegram.

Russia has repeatedly tried to restrict Telegram’s use in recent years

Telegram, an encrypted messenger app founded in 2013, says it has more than a billion users, and is widely used on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia has repeatedly tried to restrict Telegram’s use in recent years, promoting its own state-backed Max messenger service.

Durov, who was born in Russia but now holds Emirati and French passports, founded Russia’s Facebook equivalent, VKontakte, before selling his remaining stake in 2014 amid pressure from Russian authorities.

French authorities are investigating Durov over allegations that Telegram failed to adequately counter criminal activity on the platform and did not sufficiently cooperate with law enforcement requests. Durov denies wrongdoing. — (c) 2026 Reuters