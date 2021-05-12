SABC tells television viewers: Analogue switch-off is coming - TechCentral

The SABC has begun warning viewers of its analogue terrestrial television channels that the broadcasts are coming to an end as the country finally moves to digital terrestrial technology.

The scrolling message is appearing on all SABC television channels broadcast through analogue transmitters (those watching the SABC on platforms such as MultiChoice Group’s DStv and eMedia Holdings’ Openview won’t see it).

It reads: “Important notice: If you see this message, go to your nearest Post Office to register for a free government-subsidised decoder, or call 0860 736 832 to continue receiving a television broadcast.”

The broadcaster said the main purpose of the message is to alert the public about the “impending analogue switch-off and the need to change to alternative digital technologies”.

“This is in keeping with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during this year’s state of the nation address wherein he stated that all analogue transmissions will be switched off by April 2022,” the SABC said.

South Africa is years behind in its digital migration project, which is frustrating telecommunications operators that want access to the spectrum analogue broadcasters are using to roll-out mobile broadband infrastructure. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media