Smartee 360 promises to end manual asset tracking in South African supply chains

For decades, managing physical assets has been one of the most complex and error-prone parts of running a supply chain. Warehouses and distribution centres juggle thousands of moving parts from forklifts and roll cages to laptops, pallets and temperature-sensitive products, often across multiple sites and regions. Yet in 2025, many businesses are still relying on manual counts, spreadsheets and paper-based processes to track assets and monitor product conditions.

This outdated approach is not just inefficient, it’s risky. Errors in asset tracking and inventory management contribute directly to rising costs, product losses and compliance failures. Globally, food spoilage alone is responsible for nearly 30% of all food waste, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, while the World Economic Forum notes that poor supply-chain visibility is one of the leading causes of inefficiencies and lost revenue.

Against this backdrop, South African technology company Smartee is preparing to launch its new, updated product called Smartee 360, a platform designed to help businesses move away from manual management and into an era of automated, data-driven asset visibility.

Why manual asset management is no longer sustainable

The traditional “clipboard and spreadsheet” method of managing assets might seem simple, but its weaknesses are amplified in modern supply chains:

Complexity of scale: A large retailer or logistics provider may manage hundreds of thousands of assets spread across warehouses, trucks and retail outlets. Manual methods cannot keep pace with that scale.

A large retailer or logistics provider may manage hundreds of thousands of assets spread across warehouses, trucks and retail outlets. Manual methods cannot keep pace with that scale. Temperature-sensitive products: In industries such as pharmaceuticals and food, where compliance requires precise temperature monitoring, the cost of failure is not just financial, it can put public health at risk.

In industries such as pharmaceuticals and food, where compliance requires precise temperature monitoring, the cost of failure is not just financial, it can put public health at risk. Human error: Even the most diligent workforce is prone to mistakes, miscounts and delays in updating records.

Even the most diligent workforce is prone to mistakes, miscounts and delays in updating records. Theft and shrinkage: Without transparent audit trails, it is difficult to identify when and where assets are lost, stolen or underutilised.

These challenges translate into significant costs. A study estimated that companies without real-time supply-chain visibility face 20-30% higher operating costs compared to those that have automated systems in place.

Industry shift: IoT and data in supply chains

The last five years have seen a marked shift toward digitalisation in logistics and supply chains, accelerated by global disruptions such as Covid-19 and rising e-commerce demand. Companies are no longer viewing technology as an optional efficiency tool, it has become essential infrastructure.

Key industry trends include:

IoT-enabled monitoring: Sensors embedded in equipment and products now provide continuous data streams on location, movement and environmental conditions.

Sensors embedded in equipment and products now provide continuous data streams on location, movement and environmental conditions. Cloud and edge computing: Data captured in warehouses or in in-transit vehicles can be processed in real-time, even offline, reducing dependency on constant connectivity.

Data captured in warehouses or in in-transit vehicles can be processed in real-time, even offline, reducing dependency on constant connectivity. Sustainability and compliance: With rising pressure from regulators and consumers, businesses are prioritising tools that provide verifiable data to reduce waste and meet environmental goals.

With rising pressure from regulators and consumers, businesses are prioritising tools that provide verifiable data to reduce waste and meet environmental goals. Automation of routine processes: By removing manual checks, companies can redeploy human talent toward higher-value activities such as process optimisation and customer experience.

Against this backdrop, Smartee is bringing Smartee 360 to market in South Africa.

What Smartee 360 brings to the table

At its core, Smartee 360 is designed to replace manual, error-prone processes with a real-time, automated platform for asset and inventory management.

Real-time visibility: Companies can instantly view the location and status of assets across multiple sites.

Companies can instantly view the location and status of assets across multiple sites. Temperature monitoring: Continuous logging, both online and offline, ensures compliance and protects sensitive stock.

Continuous logging, both online and offline, ensures compliance and protects sensitive stock. Audit trails: Comprehensive reporting provides transparency, minimises theft and supports compliance audits.

Comprehensive reporting provides transparency, minimises theft and supports compliance audits. Scalability: The platform can serve small businesses or scale up to enterprise-level deployments without requiring an overhaul of existing systems.

The platform can serve small businesses or scale up to enterprise-level deployments without requiring an overhaul of existing systems. Seamless integration: Smartee 360 is built to work with a company’s current infrastructure, avoiding the disruption that often accompanies digital transformation.

By automating repetitive tasks like counting and monitoring, Smartee 360 enables staff to shift their focus to strategic priorities, optimising inventory flows, reducing operational risk and enhancing customer service.

Why it’s a gamechanger

The impact of a solution like Smartee 360 extends beyond operational efficiency. It positions companies to:

Cut costs: Reduce unnecessary purchases, avoid spoilage and improve asset utilisation.

Reduce unnecessary purchases, avoid spoilage and improve asset utilisation. Achieve sustainability goals: By cutting waste, especially in perishable supply chains, companies align with global environmental, social and governance standards and reduce environmental impact.

By cutting waste, especially in perishable supply chains, companies align with global environmental, social and governance standards and reduce environmental impact. Stay competitive: In fast-moving industries, the ability to respond to disruptions with real-time data can be the difference between retaining or losing customers.

For South Africa in particular, where logistics remains one of the biggest cost factors in doing business, Smartee 360 provides an opportunity to leapfrog outdated methods and embrace globally competitive practices.

The bigger picture

What makes Smartee’s approach notable is not just its technology, but its timing. As global supply chains become more complex, the companies that succeed will be those that treat visibility and automation as strategic investments, not operational add-ons.

Smartee’s in-house development team and ability to integrate with existing infrastructure mean businesses don’t have to rip out their current systems to adopt digitalisation. Instead, they can layer Smartee 360 into their operations, gaining the benefits of IoT-driven visibility with minimal disruption.

As the launch of Smartee 360 approaches, the message to businesses is clear: the days of manual asset management are numbered. The companies that thrive will be those that use technology to turn visibility into efficiency, compliance and growth.

About Smartee

Smartee is a women-owned South African IoT solutions provider, founded in 2017. As a level-1 B-BBEE contributor, the company delivers technology that enhances efficiency, reduces costs and supports sustainability. With proven expertise in cold chain monitoring, asset management and real-time operational intelligence, Smartee partners with leading retailers and manufacturers to drive growth through innovation. To find out more about the launch of Smartee 360, visit Smartee on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, or e-mail [email protected].