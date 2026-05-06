The 48-month phone contract trap

The four-year smartphone contract is becoming South Africa’s quiet answer to unaffordable phones – and a costly one for buyers who don’t read the fine print.

A R30 000 purchase, spread over 48 months, can commit a buyer to more than R60 000 across the contract life when bundled airtime, data and insurance. The device arrives with a manufacturer’s warranty that expires before the payments do, and may have lost software support by the time the consumer finally owns it outright. That is the deal millions of South Africans are quietly accepting.

The shift is structural. Flagship device prices have crossed R30 000 – even R40 000 for some top-end models. Real incomes have not kept pace. To keep consumers in the upgrade cycle, networks have stretched contract terms from 24 to 36 and now 48 months, lowering the monthly figure while increasing total commitment.

Extending the contract period makes higher-end devices more accessible on a monthly basis

Research firm International Data Corp (IDC) says South Africans now hold their phones for three to four years, up from shorter cycles five years ago – a change IDC attributes to both improved device durability and prices that have made upgrading financially irrational for most buyers.

The result is a market that looks like ownership but increasingly functions like access. Consumers pay for the full life of a device, receive it debt-free at the end and then face the same treadmill all over again when it’s time to replace the device.

The numbers make the point plainly. At R800/month over 48 months, the total contract commitment reaches R38 400 on the device and connectivity bundle alone. Add a typical insurance premium and any out-of-bundle data costs across four years and the total outlay moves well above R60 000 on Vodacom’s published contract rates.

Harder truth

Vodacom has described longer terms as a solution, not a symptom. “Extending the contract period makes higher-end devices more accessible on a monthly basis,” a Vodacom spokesman told TechCentral. The company advertises a range of smartphones on its website on 48-month contract terms. “Longer-term contracts are one way to help bridge affordability concerns.”

But that avoids a harder truth: that the phone does not get cheaper. Rather, the monthly payment gets smaller because the commitment gets longer.

IDC has projected that flagship devices will remain above US$1 000 in the years ahead, with uptake among upper-middle-income consumers only possible through financing. Outright purchase, for most South Africans, is already not a realistic option.

Every major network confirmed to TechCentral that consumers own their device once the contract is fully paid up. Vodacom said this “is made clear at the time of the contract being signed”. Cell C said settlement, early termination and ownership details “are disclosed upfront as part of the standard contracting process”.

That disclosure does not address what the device is worth at the point of handover, or what it costs to exit early.

Longtime consumer journalist Wendy Knowler identified a gap the networks did not raise. Most Android manufacturer warranties run for 24 months, with some flagships extending to 36. Apple’s standard limited warranty is 12 months. On a 48-month contract, a consumer spends the final year or more – and in Apple’s case most of the contract – paying for a device no longer covered for factory defects.

“Someone who took out a 48-month contract in late 2024 and needs to cancel now because of lack of affordability would, given the value of the device, be required to pay a significant amount,” Knowler told TechCentral. “And if they can’t afford that, then they’d be handed over and be blacklisted.”

Knowler argued that the Consumer Protection Act’s fixed-term contract provisions, set out in regulations under section 14, generally cap consumer agreements at 24 months unless the supplier can demonstrate a financial benefit to the consumer for a longer term and the consumer expressly agrees in writing. In her view, networks offering 48-month contracts would need to meet that bar, although she said she was not aware of any regulatory challenge to the practice having emerged.

The CPA does not require suppliers to assess someone’s financial standing before signing them up

She also argued that non-disclosure of software support timelines would, in her view, constitute a material omission under the CPA. If a device sold on a four-year contract loses software and security updates at year three, consumers are entitled to know that before signing.

For consumers networks cannot reach, a parallel financing market has formed. PayJoy and M-KOPA serve buyers who lack credit histories or bank accounts, using the device itself as collateral. If payments stop, the phone locks remotely. When payment resumes, it unlocks.

PayJoy’s published figures show 129% year-on-year customer growth in South Africa in 2024, although the company did not disclose the underlying base. M-KOPA, which entered the local market in 2023, has extended more than R370-million in credit to 105 000 South African customers, according to its 2025 Impact Report. Both models run on shorter terms than network contracts – typically three to 12 months – which means consumers reach ownership faster.

Trade-off

The trade-off is cost and risk at the bottom of the market. PayJoy country manager Deon Vester told TechCentral that pricing is tailored per customer and device, with deposits starting from around 13%. He was direct about what the product is for: “For many of our customers, it’s not a luxury. It’s a necessity. A smartphone is often the primary tool for accessing job opportunities, managing finances, communicating and participating in the digital economy.”

PayJoy cited a Financial Sector Conduct Authority figure, reported to parliament in 2025, that roughly 7.2 million South African adults remain unbanked – a measure of the population these fintechs are drawing from, and one the CPA does not require networks to assess for affordability before signing them up.

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Knowler said the CPA governs mobile contracts, not the National Credit Act, which means the affordability assessment requirements that apply to vehicle finance or personal loans do not apply. “The CPA does not require suppliers to assess someone’s financial standing before signing them up,” she said. “So, clearly, this is cause for concern.”

MTN told TechCentral it does not offer 48-month contracts and pointed to its “Smartphone For All” initiative, which provides selected customers with entry-level devices at R99. The operator did not specify the eligibility criteria. Cell C similarly confirmed it does not offer 48-month terms and described longer contracts across the industry as a response to exchange-rate pressure and global device pricing, with shorter options and Sim-only plans remaining available.

IDC’s assessment of the network model’s direction is direct. As smartphone improvements become incremental rather than compelling, upgrade frequency will continue to fall.

“This weakens the traditional contract-churn model, which relied on frequent upgrades driven by new features,” IDC told TechCentral. “Upgrades are now more needs-based than feature-driven, forcing telcos to rethink retention and renewal strategies.”

Whether regulators will move to cap contract lengths or mandate affordability checks remains to be seen, as does the question of whether fintech models absorb more of the market as traditional contracts become less viable for lower-income consumers. Device prices show no sign of reversing.

For now, the market’s answer to unaffordable phones is longer contracts. That answer transfers the problem from the point of sale to the end of a four-year obligation, and leaves the consumer holding a depreciating asset that may already have aged out of its warranty and its software support. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media