How to set up a smart home in South Africa

Setting up a smart home in South Africa is no longer a futuristic dream – it’s a practical way to save energy, simplify daily routines and make your home work for you. From smart appliances to connected devices, the right setup can transform everyday living while keeping costs under control.

Here is how to approach it.

A smart home setup starts with your network

Every smart home starts with a strong network. Before you buy a single connected device, sort out your fibre connection and router placement. A dual-band router – one that broadcasts on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies – is the minimum requirement for a functioning smart home. The 2.4GHz band carries smart appliances and devices that do not need high speed but do need range. The 5GHz band handles your streaming, gaming and video calls.

Router placement matters more than most people realise. A router tucked behind a TV cabinet or in a corner of the lounge will likely create smart network dead zones in the kitchen and bedroom – exactly where smart appliances need a stable signal. Position it centrally, elevated and away from walls where possible. If your home is large or has thick walls, a mesh network system will extend coverage consistently across every room.

Choose smart home devices and appliances that connect to each other

A smart home is only as smart as the platform connecting its devices. Choose appliances that speak the same language. Samsung’s SmartThings platform connects Galaxy smartphones, Samsung TVs and Bespoke AI appliances into a single, manageable home network¹. That means checking your fridge while shopping, starting a wash cycle remotely or cooling your lounge before you walk in the door – all from a single app.

When choosing which smart appliances to prioritise, TVs and washing machines tend to deliver the most immediate return on smart functionality – both are used daily, and both benefit significantly from remote monitoring and energy management features. Samsung’s washing machine buying guide helps you decide what size washing machine you need for your household.

Likewise, the fridge-freezer buying guide ensures you select the right capacity before you commit.

How smart home automation actually works

Smart home automation is where convenience becomes magic. Imagine your washing machine running during off-peak hours, your air conditioner cooling the house before you arrive or your TV switching off automatically when you fall asleep. With SmartThings, these routines run quietly in the background, saving you time and energy.

Samsung’s SmartThings platform handles this across the full range of connected appliances and devices. Automations can be triggered by time, location – using your phone’s GPS to detect when you are near home – or by the behaviour of other devices in the ecosystem. The more Samsung devices you add, the more the system learns about your household’s patterns and the more useful those automations become².

Think about energy from day one

With South Africa’s rising electricity tariffs, energy efficiency is non-negotiable. Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances use AI Energy Mode to cut consumption intelligently, while SmartThings’ energy dashboard shows you exactly where your power is going and how to reduce it.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances include AI Energy Mode, which monitors usage patterns and automatically adjusts performance to reduce consumption without compromising results³. When combined with SmartThings’ energy dashboard, you can track which appliances are drawing the most power, set schedules to run high-consumption devices during off-peak hours and receive suggestions for reducing your monthly bill.

For households looking to make the biggest impact, starting with an energy-efficient washing machine is a smart move – it’s one of the most frequently used appliances and offers immediate savings on water and electricity.

Where to start

Setting up a smart home does not require doing everything at once. Start with the foundation – your network and your major appliances – and build from there. The priority is choosing devices that are built to last and designed to work together from day one.

Samsung’s full range of Bespoke AI appliances is available directly through Samsung.com, with free delivery and flexible finance options that make it easier to equip your home without overextending your budget. Before you buy, Samsung’s buying guides for washing machines and fridge-freezers are a practical starting point for making sure you choose the right appliances for your household before you commit.

Notes: ¹SmartThings compatibility varies by device model and region. Not all Samsung appliances support all SmartThings features. Subject to client review. ²SmartThings automation features vary by device model, region, and software version. Location-based triggers require location permissions to be enabled on the connected Galaxy device. Subject to client review. ³AI Energy Mode availability varies by appliance model. Performance results may vary depending on usage conditions. Subject to client and legal review.