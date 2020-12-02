Solving companies' IT challenges in a post-pandemic world - TechCentral

The world changed dramatically in 2020, thanks for the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital transformation strategies are being fast-tracked and businesses are being forced to update their infrastructure to accommodate a mobile workforce. But none of this is easy.

Cloud is a key component of this change, with companies having to choose appropriate platforms (public, private, hybrid), coupled with intelligent, self-managing storage.

They also require a cloud platform that’s agile and flexible, to heighten innovation and competitiveness without incurring massive cost.

A hybrid cloud environment that offers a pay-as-you-use model with intelligent storage features can address the challenges that businesses face

Furthermore, businesses have to maintain their IT infrastructure, particularly in data centres, which play a central role in cloud and digital transformation strategies, and which require on-site support.

The hard lockdown and social distancing rules had a huge ripple effect on this type of support, highlighting the need for modern infrastructure that does not require as much on-site support and physical intervention.

In this podcast, Chris Bamber, MD at SYSDBA, and Stephan Steyn, solutions architect at HPE South Africa, address these issues and provide advice for businesses that are grappling with 2020’s big IT challenges.

In short, they explain why a hybrid cloud environment that offers a pay-as-you-use model with intelligent storage features can address the current challenges that businesses face.

Listen to the interview

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.