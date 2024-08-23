Bookmarks | South Africans are stealing, fighting and dying for copper

These are the articles, videos and podcasts that caught the eye of the TechCentral editorial team in the past 24 hours.

The green economy is hungry for copper – and people are stealing, fighting and dying to feed it: Rampant copper theft in South Africa, driven by soaring global demand, has led to widespread power outages, service disruptions and violent attacks on security personnel. Despite government efforts, including a ban on scrap copper exports, the thefts persist, fuelled by organised crime. This crisis highlights the dangerous side of the global energy transition, particularly in vulnerable regions like South Africa. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). DM

Boosteroid cloud gaming announced for Mercedes-Benz cars: Mercedes-Benz has announced a new partnership with Boosteroid, an independent cloud gaming platform. Starting next year, the Boosteroid app will be available as part of the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus for vehicles equipped with the third-generation MBUX system. This offers drivers and passengers access to a variety of cloud-based games while on the go. Read more on mp1st . TS

Almost 90% of developers say micro transactions don’t belong in premium games: The debate over micro transactions in premium games has been hotting up, with developers and gamers increasingly voicing their disapproval. Many feel that adding micro transactions to games, especially those with a hefty price tag, detracts from the overall experience and unfairly targets consumers. Read more on Cloud Dosage . TS

South Africa will miss out on Xbox’s Series X/S 2024 refresh: South Africa will miss out on the 2024 refresh of the Xbox Series X/S consoles, which includes new models like the Series S 1TB, Series X 1TB Digital Edition and Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. While these consoles will be available in most regions, South Africa is notably excluded – without a clear reason provided. Read more on Stuff . DM

Our basic assumptions about photos capturing reality are about to go up in smoke: AI enhancements in devices like the new Google Pixel 9 line-up blur the line between captured moments and digitally altered images, raising concerning questions about the authenticity and trustworthiness of photos. This shift has significant implications for how we perceive and value visual content. Read more on The Verge . DM