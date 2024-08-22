Eskom rolls out EV charging stations in new pilot

Eskom, working with Gridcars, has rolled out a number of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across South Africa, the state-owned electricity utility announced on Thursday.

The new charging stations are direct current (DC) fast chargers capable of supplying up to 60kW of energy and 22kW dual alternating current (AC) chargers. The AC chargers, Eskom said, are better suited for daytime workplace charging for employees and visitors as well as for overnight charging of fleet vehicles.

“This initiative will serve as a blueprint for the future roll-out of electric vehicles across Eskom’s entire fleet,” the company said in a statement. “It is one of the levers that will steer the organisation towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and will also contribute to stimulating the local EV market.”

The pilot project includes the procurement of 20 EVs, ranging from light delivery vehicles to light trucks for operational use, Eskom said. The pilot project involves the installation of 10 charging stations at five Eskom sites across the country. The sites are in:

Midrand, Johannesburg

Brackenfell, Cape Town

Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg,

Tlhabane Customer Network Centre, Rustenburg

Marathon Customer Network Centre in Mbombela

“These sites will serve as the foundation for Eskom Distribution’s long-term strategy to electrify its entire fleet by 2040,” Eskom said, adding that the deployments “lay the groundwork for a future where EVs play a central role in South Africa’s transportation landscape”. — © 2024 NewsCentral Media