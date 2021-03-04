Standard Bank clients hit by double deductions - TechCentral

Standard Bank said on Thursday that system problems have caused some its customers to have card transactions deducted from their accounts more than once.

Angry clients took to social media from as early as Wednesday evening to complain about the problem.

In response to frustrated customers on Twitter, the bank said: “We are aware that recent credit and debit card transactions have been deducted more than once. We are addressing (this) urgently, and all affected transactions will be reversed as soon as possible.”

Asked for comment on the problem, a bank spokesman said via e-mail: “Some Standard Bank customers have had transactions on their cheque card purchases deducted more than once. We are aware of the issue and are working tirelessly to rectify the matter.”

The spokesman added that the “impacted transactions and any associated fees will be reversed as soon as possible”.

“We apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused.”

Standard Bank didn’t say what the specific cause was of the problem, only that it was being dealt with by the IT department. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media