Standard Bank launches OneHub, a B2B online marketplace - TechCentral

Standard Bank has launched an online marketplace for larger companies, offering them a range of digital solutions. Called OneHub, it’s meant to act as a single point of entry for the bank’s corporate clients.

The platform is essentially a digital solutions marketplace that offers both Web applications and application programming interfaces (APIs), which corporate clients can use to enhance efficiencies and streamline their own processes, the bank said in a statement.

“The platform allows clients to discover and procure digital tools and services developed by the bank and its trusted network of partners,” said Jonathan Lamb, Standard Bank’s head of platform businesses, in the statement.

Through OneHub, clients can access solutions from Standard Bank’s technology partners, and new capabilities can be co-created with developers to address specific client needs. One of the solutions already on the platform – which is essentially a mall for digital solutions – is aimed at making the account-opening and KYC (know your customer) review process entirely digital and more efficient for businesses, the bank said.

“Corporates and partners will also gain access to the OneDeveloper solution, which offers an API sandbox for the developer community. APIs can be discovered and securely accessed to build new solutions to complex business-to-business problems,” said Lamb.

‘Go-to platform’

“By assisting corporates with their digital transformation, OneHub is aligned to Standard Bank’s strategy to develop ecosystems of partner organisations to satisfy a range of client needs, including non-financial needs. Over time, our ambition is for OneHub to become the go-to platform for B2B solutions and APIs on the continent.”

Rather than being a “shop” for financial services, Standard Bank is positioning itself as a “mall” owner, it said. “In this model, the group will increasingly provide its own products and services via its shop, while its partners will distribute their offerings though their outlets in the mall.” — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media