Start your own bitcoin business with Binance P2P - TechCentral

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to bring you our latest webinar for the South African market. Many people think the only way to make money from cryptocurrencies is through learning to trade the markets, but this is simply not true!

Using a peer-to-peer(P2P) service offers people the unique opportunity to basically become their own bitcoin business. This works like a normal business, where you buy at one price, add a markup, and sell at a higher price. Furthermore, Binance P2P has a number of use cases above just buying and selling cryptocurrencies — such as remittance. Using our services, a user could send money almost anywhere in the world — instantly and at near zero cost!

Binance’s P2P is also 100% free to use, and 100% safe — thanks to Binance’s escrow services, which ensure all your trades go smoothly. At this event you will learn:

The basics of using Binance’s P2P service;

The multiple use cases of P2P;

Just how easy using this service is; and

How to start your own cryptocurrency business on Binance P2P.

In today’s world, the need to make extra income continues to become more and more necessary – especially across Africa, where salary cuts, currency devaluation and unemployment continue to rise.

For many, the months spent stuck at home have shown the potential of the digital economy. More people are moving to earning income online and, according to a CNN report, bitcoin is the best performing asset of the decade.

Location: Zoom webinar

Date and time: 10 September 2020, 6pm South African time

Speakers include:

Brenton Naicker, business development manager, Binance South Africa Bashir Aminu, head of P2P for Africa, Binance Existing successful P2P business owners across Africa

