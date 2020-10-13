SUSE: Reducing downtime in the data centre - TechCentral

In these days of digital transformation, service availability is a business must. All downtime, whether planned or unplanned, costs you – in revenue as well as reputation. Fortunately, today’s technology is making it easier than ever for IT teams to minimise downtime and achieve the availability customers and stakeholders demand. Since 1999, SUSE and SAP have worked together to reduce downtime in the data centre.

As businesses undergo digital transformation, IT systems – such as SAP Hana and other SAP applications – become more mission critical. That puts a lot of pressure on your team to provide continuous service and access to data. Planned downtime for maintenance and patching is hard enough to manage, but unplanned downtime from data corruption, hardware failure, operational mistakes or power outages can more seriously affect your profits and the perception customers have of your business.

One-hundred percent uptime might seem out of reach even today, but it is possible to get very close to zero downtime. To do that, you need a strong disaster recovery and high-availability strategy in place. This white paper explores this in more detail.

