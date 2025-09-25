Taiwan backtracks on chip export curbs to South Africa

Taiwan has suspended semiconductor export restrictions against South Africa just two days after announcing them, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

According to the newswire, the decision signals unease in Taipei about using its chip industry as a tool in diplomatic disputes.

The surprise reversal reportedly followed a request from Pretoria to enter negotiations over the location of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in South Africa. Officials said the suspension came after discussions between the two ministries.

Earlier this week, Taiwan had unilaterally imposed the chip export controls, accusing South Africa of actions that “undermined our national and public security”. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

