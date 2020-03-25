Takealot hopes to keep operating during lockdown - TechCentral

South Africa’s biggest online shopping site, Takealot.com, hopes to keep operating through the three-week Covid-19 lockdown, which starts on Friday.

In a notice published on its social media accounts, the Naspers-owned e-retailer said, however, that it doesn’t yet have a “clear indication of what the effects are on our business post Thursday”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that the country would go into a “stay-at-home” lockdown for 21 days, with only essential services — including hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets — to continue operating.

“We believe we can play an important part in the lives of South Africans during this time, supplying essential goods to your doors in a manner that is safe and secure, and we trust that the authorities will agree with us,” Takealot said.

“We will continue to communicate and provide updates as this situation develops.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media