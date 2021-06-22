Tarsus On Demand in distribution deal with ESET

Tarsus On Demand (TOD) has recently signed a managed service provider (MSP) distribution agreement with award-winning Internet security company ESET.

With this partnership, TOD will provide an extensive range of ESET protection and security products to channel partners in Southern Africa.

Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO at ESET South Africa, says: “For 17 years, we’ve been ensuring that South African consumers and businesses are able to enjoy safer technology, with great products and local service. We continue to ensure that our products can be purchased quickly and with ease, in all ways that our clients like to consume — be it annually or monthly consumption.

We now have even more ways to reach customers and create a safer digital world for all South Africans

“Combined with our exponential growth in MSP monthly licensing consumption and cloud products, and strong foundations of selling through reseller channel networks, it is very exciting for us to be partnering with TOD. It’s a perfect fit for all. We now have even more ways to reach customers and create a safer digital world for all South Africans,” says van Vlaanderen.

Together, TOD and ESET aim to address the growing demand for security in the market and assist partners in keeping their customers safe from increasing security threats and risks.

Top-notch security

Brendan Haskins, chief technology officer at Tarsus On Demand, says that through the collaboration with ESET, TOD partners will be able to offer their customers top-notch security solutions at an affordable price, thus opening new growth opportunities not only for TOD but also for their partners.

“Our partnership with ESET will allow us to make world-class security software accessible at an affordable rate to our channel, with the added convenience of procurement being done through our award-winning procurement platform, Cloudblue. What this ultimately means for our channel partners is that they will be able to meet the security needs of their customers with confidence,” says Haskins.

“We believe ESET complements our existing solutions portfolio and will increase the value we provide to partners and, in turn, to their customers. We will offer both the annuity-based solutions and the perpetual offering to ensure we are meeting the channel demand,” he adds.

With more consumers and businesses working from home than ever before, and with an increased shift in technological advancements, the risk of cybercrime is high. With this new partnership, individuals and companies can enjoy all aspects of their digital lives, knowing they are in safe hands with ToD and ESET.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defences in real-time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centres worldwide, working in support of our shared future.

About Tarsus On Demand

Tarsus On Demand, a division of Tarsus Technology Group, enables managed service providers, independent software vendors and technology resellers to smoothly transition their businesses to the cloud and software-as-a-service. The dynamic team works closely with channel partners to help their customers architect and deploy cloud solutions that support growth, efficiency, agility and innovation.

Tarsus On Demand offers channel partners access to aggregated offerings from leading cloud service providers as well as tools that enable them to provide customers with seamless access to cloud products and services.

Partners can accelerate their move to the cloud by tapping into the company’s established skills base and direct vendor relationships.

Recognised as the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider of the Year award winner for 2018, 2019 and 2020, Tarsus On Demand has established itself as a leading cloud-enablement partner for resellers looking to provide clients with business solutions based on Azure, Office 365 and other Microsoft cloud solutions.

