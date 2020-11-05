Teraco completes first ISAE 3402 Type 1 attestation - TechCentral

Teraco Data Environments, the vendor-neutral data centre and interconnection hub of Africa, has achieved International Standard on Assurance Engagements ISAE 3402 Type 1 attestation for the trust principles of security and availability. These new credentials supplement Teraco’s existing PCI-DSS certification for physical security across its data centres in South Africa.

Assessed by independent auditors, the ISAE certifications demonstrate Teraco’s commitment to the highest standards of operational excellence for its more than 570 clients.

Helen Kruger, head of operations at Teraco, said: “For those clients that are compliance sensitive, such as financial services, healthcare and publicly traded enterprises, having ISAE 3402 attestation, PCI-DSS and ISO 27001 certifications, validates security and availability controls. These are internationally recognised standards that report on the operational controls supporting the data centre services that Teraco provides to its clients.”

PCI DSS – or the PCI Data Security Standard — is a comprehensive set of standards that requires any service provider that stores, processes or transmits customer payment card data to adhere to strict information security controls and processes. As a provider of colocation services to such service providers, Teraco has proactively met this requirement in support of the PCI compliance needs of its clients.

In addition to the above certifications, Teraco is also ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified.

Teraco provides carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centres. With more than 18 500 cross-connects, it is Africa’s most interconnected data centre hub. As the first provider of highly resilient, vendor-neutral data environments in sub-Saharan Africa, Teraco brings global content closer to the digital edge.

With its world-class data centre infrastructure and network-dense ecosystems, Teraco forms a vital part of the African Internet’s backbone and is an essential part of the modern enterprise’s digital transformation strategy.

Its ever-expanding ecosystems move Teraco beyond colocation and firmly establish it as an open marketplace for digital growth and innovation. Discovering new business partners, making strategic interconnection choices, on-ramping to your choice of cloud and reaching new markets globally – Teraco provides a highly secure, flexible and resilient home for digital organisations the world over.