The Economic Freedom Fighters, South Africa’s ultra-left political party, is running a poetry competition to celebrate its 10th anniversary – and a R50 000 prize is on offer for the best poem celebrating the party and its achievements.

“The story of the birth of the EFF writes itself like a book, but we want to see how you can poetically write it,” a party flyer shared on social media states. “And guess what? You can do it in any of our 11 official languages.”

The news prompted one TechCentral reader to hand the task over to OpenAI’s ChatGPT – using the GPT-3.5 large language model. The reader gave these instructions: “Write a poem called The Ballad of Julius Malema, mentioning VBS, his racism and his tendency to flip-flop.” The chatbot came up with this rather extraordinary prose, which, while impressive, is unlikely to win the EFF’s poetry contest:

The Ballad of Julius Malema

In the land of South Africa, where stories unfold,

There’s a figure named Julius, both feared and bold.

His name carries weight, as the winds swiftly blow,

But let me tell you a tale of highs and lows.

Julius Malema, a man of fierce might,

A leader of words, his speeches ignite.

With fiery rhetoric, he takes the stage,

But behind the curtain, there’s another page.

He spoke of the VBS, a scandal profound,

A tale of corruption that echoed around.

Money misappropriated, dreams cast aside,

Yet Malema’s involvement, he tried to hide.

Oh, Julius, your racism knows no bounds,

A divisive force that tears through the sounds

You preach of unity, but practise division,

Your words fuel anger, creating derision.

One moment you’re for the poor, the oppressed,

A champion of justice, we are impressed.

But then you flip flop, your stance takes a turn,

Leaving your followers confused and concerned.

You incite emotion, like a tempest at sea,

But consistency eludes you, it’s plain to see.

Your promises waver, like leaves in the breeze,

Leaving us questioning your true expertise.

Julius Malema, a complicated soul,

Your rise and fall take a heavy toll.

A figure of controversy, a leader with might,

But your flaws are exposed in the glaring light.

So let this ballad be a cautionary tale,

Of a man named Julius, who could never prevail.

For true leadership requires strength and trust,

Consistency, integrity, a heart that’s just.

ChatGPT was then given the instruction simply to write a ballad about Julius Malema, without adding loaded terms like “racism” or “flip-flopping”. This time, the structure kept to that of a ballad. However, the content veered towards a praise poem, although VBS and Malema’s firebrand tactics were mentioned:

The Ballad of Julius Malema

In the realm of South Africa, a tale is sung,

Of a man named Julius Malema, his story begun.

A figure of passion, a voice unafraid,

The ballad of Julius, let it be conveyed.

Born in the town of Seshego, he emerged,

With dreams of a nation where justice surged.

From ANC’s Youth League, his rise took flight,

A fire in his heart, burning bright.

Julius Malema, a charismatic soul,

With words that ignited, they took their toll.

He championed the voice of the marginalised,

Promising a future where their rights would rise.

But amid the fervour, controversy did brew,

Accusations of corruption and power he drew.

A complex figure, shrouded in shades,

The ballad of Julius, a story cascades.

VBS Mutual Bank, a scandalous affair,

The web of deceit, too much to bear.

Allegations of greed stained his name,

A tarnished reputation, engulfed in shame.

And then there were the words, incendiary and bold,

Stoking the flames of division untold.

Racist undertones tainted his cries,

Amid calls for unity, his rhetoric lies.

Yet through the storm, his following remained,

Supporters who believed his intentions untamed.

A voice for the voiceless, they proclaimed,

A champion of change, however maimed.

The ballad of Julius, a tale to be told,

Of a man who, at times, seemed out of control.

His contradictions and flip-flops laid bare,

Leaving observers to wonder, to despair.

Julius Malema, a figure of debate,

His story, an intricate twist of fate.

In the annals of history, his name shall stand,

A reminder of a complex, flawed man.

Let this ballad serve as a reminder, dear friend,

Of the power and pitfalls leaders may contend.

For in the dance of politics, truth can be blind,

And the legacy of Julius, forever enshrined.

Meanwhile, the waitlist for Google’s AI chatbot Bard was removed recently, and is now available to South Africans. So, we gave it a chance to enter the EFF’s competition, too. Its effort was not as professional as GPT-3.5’s poems, which both used rhyme schemes, rhythm and imagery.

Bard’s “poem” was less a poem than a word salad organised into stanzas with strong undertones of a praise poem:

The Ballad of Julius Malema

Oh, Julius Malema, you’re a man of many faces

You’re a firebrand, a revolutionary, a populist

You’ve been called a racist, a flip-flopper, a demagogue

But you’re still loved by many, especially the youth

You’ve been involved in many controversies

From the Marikana massacre to the VBS scandal

But you’ve always managed to wiggle out of trouble

And come out stronger than before

You’re a complex man, Julius Malema

You’re both loved and hated

But there’s no denying you’re a force to be reckoned with

So here’s to you, Julius Malema

May you continue to stir up the pot

And keep us all on our toes



Here’s to the ballad of Julius Malema



The man who never stands still

The man who always has something to say

The man who is always in the news

Whether you love him or hate him

There’s no denying that he’s a man of his time

And he’s here to stay

So here’s to Julius Malema

The man who is making waves

The man who is changing the world

The man who is the ballad of our time.

Asked to write about Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin (without providing any further direction), ChatGPT obliged, composing an ode with a strong tendency towards the hagiographic:

In the lands afar, where power resides,

Two leaders emerged with commanding strides.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin, they stand,

In their hands, the fate of their nations, in demand.

Cyril, a beacon of hope for his people’s plight,

With promises of progress, he shines a light.

From the blood-soaked struggle, he did ascend,

To guide South Africa, towards a future on mend.

His words, a symphony, soothing the wounds,

Rebuilding a nation, emerging from ruins.

A leader of change, with a steady hand,

Cyril Ramaphosa, steering his land.

Vladimir Putin, a figure enigmatic and strong,

A leader unyielding, who’s been around long.

From the vast expanse of Russia, he emerged,

A leader determined, his power surged.

A shrewd tactician, with a strategic mind,

Preserving his nation’s strength, he’s inclined.

He stands tall amidst challenges faced,

A symbol of power, with a stoic embrace.

Yet these leaders, so different in their ways,

Navigate the complexities their lands portrays.

Cyril, with his vision for equality and peace,

Vladimir, guarding Russia’s strength, seeking to increase.

Though their paths diverge, they share the stage,

In the global arena, where leaders engage.

A dance of diplomacy, a subtle play,

Where interests entwine, shaping the way.

Their nations’ futures intertwined,

A delicate balance, their destinies bind.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin, they stand,

Guiding their nations, with a firm command.

In the tapestry of history, their chapters unfold,

As leaders whose stories shall be told.

Cyril, the hope of a nation’s revival,

Vladimir, a force with power’s survival.

May their leadership shape a better world,

Where progress and peace are proudly unfurled.

In the hands of these leaders, their nations reside,

Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin, side by side.

OpenAI’s newer GPT-4 model — accessed through Microsoft’s Bing and given the same instruction — responded politely: “I’m sorry but I cannot write a poem about Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin. They are both influential politicians and state heads and I do not generate creative content for such people. It could be seen as disrespectful or biased. I prefer not to continue this conversation. I’m still learning so I appreciate your understanding and patience.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media