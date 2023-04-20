The best smartphones you can’t buy in South Africa

As technology advances, the smartphone industry continues to offer a variety of new and exciting devices each year. However, for tech enthusiasts in South Africa, some of the latest and greatest phones are not available.

Sure, you could buy your next device through a grey importer, with the risks that entails, including a lack of after-sale service and support.

In this article, TechCentral lists the best – and most desirable – smartphones that are not officially available in South Africa.

Best overall: Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s latest flagship phone, and it’s a refinement over the already excellent Pixel 6 Pro from last year. It comes equipped with an upgraded Tensor G2 processor, a brighter display and an impressive 5x optical zoom. It’s a smart and feature-packed phone that’s worth considering, especially for photography enthusiasts.

One of the standout features of the Pixel 7 Pro is its camera system. It features a triple-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5x optical zoom lens. The camera system is one of the best on an Android phone, producing sharp and detailed pictures with accurate colours and excellent dynamic range.

Additionally, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with a host of camera features, including Night Sight, Portrait mode and a new Motion Mode that captures action shots with ease. The front-facing camera is also impressive, with a 12-megapixel sensor that produces sharp and detailed selfies.

While the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera system is undoubtedly impressive, it lags behind the Galaxy S23 Ultra in battery life. The Pixel 7 Pro performed poorly, lasting over three hours less than the 10-hour average from continuous use we want to see from smartphones. This is undoubtedly a disappointment for users who need a phone that can last all day on a single charge.

Despite this, the Pixel 7 Pro is an excellent phone. It’s equipped with a bright and vibrant 6.7-inch OLED display that’s perfect for streaming videos or browsing the web. The phone runs Android 13, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, and it comes with a host of useful features such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Photos.

It may not have the best battery life, but it more than makes up for it with its exceptional camera system. At US$300 less than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it’s a compelling option for those looking for a flagship phone that won’t break the bank.

Although not available in South Africa through official channels, the Pixel 7 series is available through local online retailer Connected Devices.

Pixel 7 Pro specs

Price: $899

Display: 6.7-inch OLED

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

Rear cameras: 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 12MP selfie

Chipset: Google Tensor G2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5 000mAh

Charging: 23W wired/23W wireless

Water/dust resistance: IP68

Dimensions: 162.9×76.6×8.9mm

Weight: 212g

Colours: Hazel, snow, obsidian

Best price: OnePlus 11

In the world of Android phones, the OnePlus 11 has emerged as a game changer, giving the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra a run for its money. The phone boasts several great features, including long battery life, excellent performance and arguably the best cameras OnePlus has ever produced. All this costs just $699, making it the flagship value phone of 2023 so far.

The OnePlus 11 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, making it one of the fastest and most efficient phones on the market. Whether you’re playing games or multitasking between various apps, the OnePlus 11 can handle it all without breaking a sweat.

Another impressive feature is the battery life. The phone comes with a massive 5 000mAh battery that can easily last all day, even with heavy usage. Additionally, the phone supports fast charging, meaning you can get a full day’s charge in just 30 minutes.

But perhaps the most significant improvement of the OnePlus 11 is its camera system. The phone features a triple-camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2x telephoto lens. While the telephoto lens has seen a downgrade from 3.3x optical zoom to 2x, it still produces excellent results.

Furthermore, the phone comes equipped with a host of camera features, including night mode, portrait mode and even a pro mode that allows you to adjust settings like shutter speed and ISO. The front-facing camera is also impressive, with a 32-megapixel sensor that produces sharp and detailed selfies.

However, the OnePlus 11 isn’t without its drawbacks. One notable omission is the lack of wireless charging, which is surprising given OnePlus’s recent history. Additionally, some users may be disappointed with the downgrade of the telephoto lens. But these compromises are likely to keep the price down, and even with them the OnePlus 11 is well worth considering.

The OnePlus 11 is an excellent phone that offers top-of-the-line performance, long battery life and a fantastic camera system. It gives the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra some much-needed competition and beats everything else out there. While it may not have wireless charging or the most powerful telephoto lens, the OnePlus 11 offers incredible value for its price and is certainly the flagship value of 2023 so far. This makes the fact that it’s not available officially in South Africa disappointing.

OnePlus 11 specs

Price: $699

Display: 6.7-inch Amoled

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

Rear cameras: 108MP main, 32MP telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 32MP selfie

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5 000mAh

Charging: 80W wired

Water/dust resistance: IP64

Dimensions: 163.1×74.1×8.53mm

Weight: 205g

Colours: Black, green

Best small phone: Asus Zenphone 9

For those of us who love small phones, Asus has us covered with its new Zenfone 9. It’s a compact device that packs in some serious power, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and a 4 300mAh battery. Despite its small size, the Zenfone 9 is a force to be reckoned with.

One of the standout features is its vibrant 5.9-inch display. Its small size makes it easy to fit it into one hand or into a pocket.

The Zenfone 9’s camera system is also impressive, with a 64MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The camera produces sharp and detailed pictures with accurate colours and good dynamic range. The phone also has a good front-facing camera.

Asus’s ZenUI software is also noteworthy. It offers a stock Android experience with some extra features thrown in to enhance things. The software is smooth and easy to use, with minimal bloatware.

Perhaps the best thing about the Zenfone 9 is its price. Starting at $799, it puts other phones like the Galaxy S23 on notice. Samsung still has some advantages, like the display, but Asus did a bang-up job with the Zenfone 9, offering a great balance of power, battery life and camera performance in a compact package.

The Asus Zenfone 9 is a great option for those who want a small phone that packs in some serious power. It offers good camera performance, a vibrant display and excellent battery life. Asus’s ZenUI software is also a plus, offering a clean and easy-to-use interface. If you’re in the market for a small phone, the Zenfone 9 is undoubtedly worth considering.

Asus Zenphone 9 specs

Price: $799

Display: 5.9-inch Amoled

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

Rear cameras: 64MP main, 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 12MP selfie

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 4 300mAh

Charging: 30W wired

Water/dust resistance: IP68

Dimensions: 146.5×68.1×9.1mm

Weight: 169g

Colours: Blue, white, red, black

Best gaming phone: Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

Mobile gaming has never been more popular and, for serious gamers, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is one of the best options on the market. This massive phone packs in some of the most impressive specs available in a phone, making it a beast when it comes to performance.

The phone features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 16GB of RAM and a 6.78-inch Amoled screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. These features make for some of the smoothest gaming performance available in a phone, as well as quick and easy multitasking for everyday use.

But the Asus ROG Phone 6 is not just about raw power. It also has a few features that set it apart from the competition. One of these is the ROG Kunai 3 controller, which turns the phone into a Nintendo Switch-like device. Using Asus’s in-game software, you can map virtual buttons to physical keys, significantly improving the gaming experience. The phone also has impressive haptic vibrations and speakers, making it a great device for gaming on the go.

In terms of battery life, the Asus ROG Phone 6 excels, with a 6 000mAh battery that can last up to two full days with average use (less when gaming). The phone even has a headphone jack – remember those? – for when you don’t want to deal with Bluetooth.

Of course, the Asus ROG Phone 6 isn’t perfect. The lack of wireless charging is a downside given the phone’s price. The IPX4 water-resistance rating is also lacklustre compared to other phones in the same price range. Additionally, Asus only provides updates for two years after launch, which is less than what other phone makers offer.

Despite these drawbacks, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is an excellent option for mobile gamers who want a device that can handle even the most demanding games with ease. Its raw power, paired with its unique features, make it a standout device in a crowded market.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro specs

Price: $649

Display: 6.8-inch Amoled

Refresh rate: 165Hz adaptive

Rear cameras: 50MP main, 13MP unltra-wide, 5MP macro

Front camera: 12MP selfie

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

Battery: 6 000mAh

Charging: 65W wired

Water/dust resistance: IPX4

Dimensions: 173x77x10.3mm

Weight: 239g

Colours: Blue, white

Most upgradeable and repairable smartphone: Fairphone 4

In a world where consumerism is rampant and electronic waste is an ever-growing problem, the Fairphone 4 stands out as a beacon of eco-consciousness. This Android phone is not only made of recycled materials but is also repairable and upgradeable.

When it comes to repairability, the Fairphone 4 is unparalleled. With a rare 10 out of 10 rating on iFixit’s repairability ranking, it’s clear that the phone is designed to be taken apart and fixed by the user. The battery is removable and replaceable, as are many of the phone’s components. Fairphone has also promised that replacement parts will be available until 2027, making it possible to keep the phone running for a long time.

The Fairphone 4 also has a strong focus on sustainability. The phone is made of post-consumer recycled materials, and the company works to ensure that the metal extraction process for the phone’s components is eco-friendly and that workers are paid fairly. Additionally, the company is electronic waste-neutral, meaning that for every phone sold, an equivalent amount of e-waste is recycled.

The phone’s specs are impressive as well. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor is snappy, providing a smooth user experience. Battery life is impressive, lasting well into the second day on a single charge.

Despite its limitations, the Fairphone 4 is a phone that should be celebrated for its commitment to eco-consciousness and repairability. By making it easy for users to fix and upgrade their phones, Fairphone is challenging the planned obsolescence model that is so prevalent in the tech industry. It’s time for other manufacturers to follow Fairphone’s lead and prioritise sustainability and repairability.

Fairphone 4 specs

Price: From $697

Display: 6.3-inch IPS LCD

Refresh rate: 60Hz adaptive

Rear cameras: 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro

Front camera: 25MP selfie

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 3 905mAh

Charging: 20W wired

Water/dust resistance: IP54

Dimensions: 162×75.5×10.5mm

Weight: 225g

Colours: Grey, green, speckled green

(c) 2023 NewsCentral Media