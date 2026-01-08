‘The robot will see you now’: OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health

OpenAI has launched a ChatGPT Health tab that answers health-related questions and lets users upload medical records and connect wellness apps such as Apple Health and MyFitnessPal.

The move expands ChatGPT’s capabilities by providing users a dedicated space to access health information, which is one of the most popular uses of the chatbot.

More than 230 million people globally ask health- and wellness-related questions on ChatGPT every week, OpenAI said.

ChatGPT Health can be used for tasks such as understanding recent test results, preparing for doctor appointments, getting advice on diet and workout routines or evaluating tradeoffs between different insurance options based on individual healthcare patterns.

The launch comes as regulators reassess health technology oversight. US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary said on Tuesday the agency would limit regulation of wearable devices and software designed to support healthy lifestyles.

Makary has called ChatGPT a product that should be promoted while cautioning against major safety concerns.

‘Secure’

“To keep your health information protected and secure, ChatGPT Health operates as a separate space with enhanced privacy to protect sensitive data. Conversations in Health are not used to train our foundation models,” OpenAI said.

OpenAI plans to expand access and make ChatGPT Health available to all users on web and iOS in the coming weeks.

It is initially providing access to a small group of early users with ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans. — Harshita Mary Varghese and Puyaan Singh, (c) 2026 Reuters

