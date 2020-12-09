The top Google searches in South Africa in 2020 - TechCentral

The top Google searches in South Africa in 2020

Google has published its annual “Year in Search” findings, in which it reveals the top trending search terms in South Africa – and other countries around the world.

In 2020, “coronavirus” was, not surprisingly, the top search term. Recipes for pineapple beer also featured highly, thanks to government’s booze ban during the hard lockdown in April and May.

“Pandemic notwithstanding, South Africans’ love affair with sport, celebrities and politics remained unchanged,” Google said in a statement.

The top 10 trending searches in South Africa in 2020 were:

Coronavirus US elections update Sasol share price Level-3 lockdown South Africa Children’s Day Hantavirus Load shedding Cigarettes ban South Africa Teacher’s Day Leap Day

The top trending questions were:

How to apply for an unemployment grant? Who won the election? What time is the President on tonight? What is coronavirus? What is 5G? Where does vanilla flavouring come from? Why were cornflakes invented? Where to buy beer during lockdown? Why were chainsaws invented? How to make hand sanitiser?

The top trending South African personalities were:

Katlego Maboe Nikita Murray Edwin Sodi Lerato Kganyago Menzi Ngubane Jackie Phamotse Tino Chinyani Sophie Ndaba Nomcebo Zikode Monique Muller

The top trending political figures were:

Joe Biden Kim Jong Un Kamala Harris Boris Johnson Angie Motshekga Ace Magashule Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Andile Lungisa Bheki Cele

The top trending sports searches were:

Premier League England vs South Africa PSL standings IPL Champions League South Africa vs Australia La Liga Serie A Europa League Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

The top trending recipes were:

Pizza dough recipe Doughnut recipe Pineapple beer recipe Banana loaf recipe Pancakes recipe Magwinya recipe Lemon meringue recipe Cinnabon recipe Naan bread recipe Pornstar martini recipe

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media