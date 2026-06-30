TotalSecure helps business adopt AI without the security handbrake

Anyone working in IT, software development, finance, compliance, tech law or risk management will know that corporate AI adoption is hitting a wall of data security and compliance requirements that threatens to halt growth and innovation.

We are well into the era of AI deployment, and there is no shortage of brilliant AI tools, large language models (LLMs) and autonomous agents promising the allure of optimisation and efficiency and, in the security space, robust 360-degree protection.

Cybersecurity tools not only have to be as continuous and autonomous as the weaponised threats they preempt and defuse, they also need to preempt and respond to internal risks. Well-meaning but risk-taking employees are using AI to work faster and better, and in doing so may inadvertently feed highly confidential personal or strategic data into an AI platform that is open or poorly secured.

Relying on standard cloud setups, or retrofitting security after the fact, is out of the question

For businesses operating in highly regulated environments – retail banks, healthcare providers, asset managers and infrastructure operators – what seem like minor hurdles can quickly become operational roadblocks. Even for companies in unregulated or highly fluid sectors, navigating AI and cybersecurity risks is no longer an intellectual exercise but an instantly destructive threat that can harm a business, its reputation, or both.

In most industries, AI and data compliance is evolving from a secondary thought tacked onto an innovation plan into a legal, fiduciary boundary.

And that boundary is now clashing with how off-the-shelf, public-cloud AI infrastructure operates. When an autonomous AI agent has the power to access data repositories and execute actions at machine speed, a data leak, a system hijack or an identity breach can happen in milliseconds, not days. Relying on standard cloud setups, or retrofitting security after the fact, is out of the question. Piecemeal, post-rollout patches are simply not an acceptable strategy.

The risks

One of the more alarming instances we have seen recently was a salary database – complete with names, ID numbers, home addresses and salary detail – uploaded to an AI platform, probably innocently, to take advantage of the rapid data organisation and analysis these tools offer. In doing so, the employee exposed staff personal data and company proprietary data to an AI source outside corporate control, governance and confidentiality – information that could be fed back to other users without question.

Even the seemingly more benign use of AI for fast, detailed coding carries hidden risks that many users overlook. You might get your code back quickly, but are you checking every line? Could you be shipping insecure code, vulnerable dependencies, leaked sensitive information, unvalidated AI logic or hidden backdoors that grant access from the outset?

As we continue to discover more about what AI can do for good and ill, we need to engineer the secure, resilient and fully isolated environments required to let it run safely.

iqbusiness has developed two proprietary managed services designed to help organisations adopt AI confidently, without compromising data security or compliance, protecting both the enterprise and its AI journey:

TotalSecure is a managed security service covering security operations centre (SOC) as a service, chief information security officer (CISO) as a service and protection across e-mail, devices and data.

is a managed security service covering security operations centre (SOC) as a service, chief information security officer (CISO) as a service and protection across e-mail, devices and data. TotalSecure AI builds on that foundation but is purpose-built for AI adoption. It uniquely integrates AI data security, policy enforcement as code and regulator-ready metrics.

TotalSecure is technology-agnostic, but the best place to start is always the most obvious: the tools a business already uses and invests in. For millions of businesses globally, integration with Microsoft is that starting point.

TotalSecure AI is deeply integrated with the Microsoft ecosystem, enabling seamless deployment within existing tech stacks. It combines Microsoft Purview Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with advanced monitoring and policy enforcement to deliver:

AI data security: Continuous discovery and classification of sensitive data used by AI models

Continuous discovery and classification of sensitive data used by AI models Policy enforcement as code: Automated guardrails ensuring AI usage aligns with regulatory and business requirements

Automated guardrails ensuring AI usage aligns with regulatory and business requirements Risk monitoring: Real-time visibility into AI activity, with SOC integration for rapid detection and response

Real-time visibility into AI activity, with SOC integration for rapid detection and response Regulator-ready metrics: Transparent reporting that demonstrates compliance and builds trust with stakeholders

Transparent reporting that demonstrates compliance and builds trust with stakeholders Lean managed service: Efficiency through automation, reducing manual overheads while strengthening governance

In addition to Microsoft Purview, TotalSecure AI integrates with Microsoft Sentinel for SOC telemetry and AI-risk monitoring, and Microsoft Defender XDR for policy enforcement and governance.

Together, TotalSecure and TotalSecure AI provide seamless visibility, automated guardrails and real-time response across the environments where businesses and their staff already operate. Businesses gain the ability to innovate with AI securely, accelerate adoption without fear of data leakage, and show regulators and executives that internal and external risks are being actively managed.

These solutions are already deployed at a number of businesses, which report significant benefits from TotalSecure and TotalSecure AI:

AI-adoption projects have run 30% faster while maintaining compliance

Manual compliance-reporting effort has fallen by more than 40% through automated dashboards

Detection and remediation of AI-related data-leakage incidents now takes minutes instead of hours, thanks to SOC integration

In the constant tumult of AI, data and security, these real-life use cases and results demonstrate both efficiency gains and risk reduction. Without question, businesses need to know how to keep their intellectual property and data safe, and what their people are doing with AI. True cyber resilience that supports safe AI adoption and innovation is entirely achievable with the right tools and team at your side.

The author, Wayne Jones, is chief technology officer for security services at iqx, a division of technology and management consultancy iqbusiness. Contact him to find out more about its proprietary security solutions, TotalSecure and TotalSecure AI. For more, visit www.iqbusiness.net.

About iqbusiness

iqbusiness is a digital integrator that transforms businesses, public-sector entities and other organisations as your go-to™ for consulting and technology. With more than 27 years’ experience, and led by some of the continent’s best thinkers and doers, our purpose is simple: to grow people, business and Africa as one.

Our scale and unique capabilities unlock exponential value and global growth for our clients – from intent to impact. We deliver end-to-end solutions through five value streams:

Digital experience and strategy

Strategic consulting and innovation

Business performance and delivery

Intelligent applications and platforms

Technology managed services

iqbusiness, including technology division iqx, forms a key part of the ICT segment of JSE-listed industrial group Reunert. iqbusiness is a proud Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, driven by a determination to deliver outcomes of excellence and meaning through our tenacious GESHIDO energy. We are consistently recognised as a top employer and leading consulting firm.

Established in South Africa in 1998, iqbusiness integrated into Reunert ICT in 2023 and merged with +OneX in 2024. For more information, visit www.iqbusiness.net.