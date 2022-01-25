Unboxing opportunities with apps: Automating distribution logistics

For more than 40 years, Morrell Group, a full-service automation controls design and engineering services organisation, has grown its business by putting customers first. The only problem? Its slow, manual and error-prone picking and packing processes. Determined to find a better way to get products to their customers, Morrell turned to Xerox for help.

With the SignMe app (developed by MidAmerica Technology) on a fleet of Xerox AltaLink devices, Morrell Group has been able to improve the speed and accuracy of its logistics processes and work more effectively.

Highlights include:

A 25% cost reduction;

Faster picking, packing and product delivery;

Increased employee productivity;

No mistakes in the packing process;

Massive reduction in paper waste; and

A million documents stored digitally in the system.

