Unpacking BBD's MServ cloud management solution - TechCentral

As the cloud continues to become a standard workplace technology for companies across all sectors, internal IT departments may struggle to effectively monitor and maintain an effective cloud environment.

To alleviate this, BBD has launched a new, specialised cloud management service called MServ to help companies manage their cloud setups to ensure flexibility and cost effectiveness.

BBD offers three tailored packages that have additional add-ons, depending on the unique environment.

In this episode of the podcast, BBD’s executive head of R&D, Tony van der Linden, and company executive Richard Kantor unpacked the challenges facing companies in an increasingly cloud-dominated IT environment and what the MServ offering brings to the table.

Kantor and Van der Linden take listeners through practical examples of the BBD solution in use as well as the three tailored solutions available to clients.

