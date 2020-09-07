Upcoming webinar: Optimising your surveillance and CCTV solutions - TechCentral

Fast detection and even faster response is the name of the game when it comes to surveillance and CCTV solutions. How many times have you had to go back through your surveillance footage to get clarity on a situation or event that should not have occurred and should have been noticed as it happened?

Covid-19 has further demonstrated how detrimental to an organisation slow detection can be. Consequently, Datacentrix and Dell are delivering a free-to-attend educational webinar that will provide attendees with expert knowledge on how they can reduce detection times, thus facilitating rapid response, by optimising their existing or new surveillance and CCTV solutions. And how can they do this to gain actionable intelligence around the movement of their assets and people?

Various other issues pertaining to surveillance and CCTV solutions will be addressed, with an opportunity for attendees to get answers to any questions they might have.

Datacentrix’s Stephanie Rosenmayer will present on the benefits of enhanced surveillance and artificial intelligence, while Dell’s Jason McGregor will present on why Dell Technologies is best positioned as the platform of choice for CCTV and surveillance projects.